NASCAR driver shares the thirsty side of owning a 20-year-old Porsche 911

What’s it really like owning a 20-year-old Porsche 911? According to part-time NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman, quarts of oil to quench its 'thirst'. In a recent Instagram video, the 34-year-old gave his brutally honest take on maintaining his 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera, and the answer came with a warning.

Kligerman, known for his analytical reporting and offbeat humor, used the opportunity to showcase the real-life quirks of owning a two-decade-old sports car. He took to Instagram to upload a video with a caption:

"Honestly your life will simply be based on the current level of global oil reserves #cars #porsche #porsche911"

The video opens with an interview-style question, 'What is it like owning a 20-year-old Porsche 911?' The camera then cuts to Kligerman as he prepares to top off his oil, with an animated response:

"Oil. All of the oil. It drinks it like a person who has been in the desert for eight days without water. It just needs oil."

The Henderson Motorsports #75 driver in the NASCAR Truck Series may spend weekends with 200 mph horsepower Silverados, but his garage tells a more grounded story. Among his vehicles is a 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 hardtop, finished in classic blue with a tan interior. Kligerman’s post reminds fans that the 996-gen 911 comes with its own maintenance challenges.

The 3.6L flat-six engine of the car is celebrated for its balance and sound, but is also known to burn oil at an alarming rate if not properly maintained. It is a reality that Porsche veterans are all too familiar with. Alongside the Porsche 911, he also owns a more reliable 2018 Audi S3 with a silver exterior and red-accented interior.

NASCAR racer Parker Kligerman challenges amateur racers and almost loses to his brother

NASCAR Truck Series driver Parker Kligerman after winning the Fresh From Florida 250. Source: Imagn

In a recent YouTube upload, Parker Kligerman put his skills to the test against four amateur drivers, all vying for a chance to beat him on his home turf. Inspired by a poll where close to 33% of Americans thought they could beat him without training, the NASCAR part-timer set out to prove a point but risked losing his pride and money.

What started as a tongue-in-cheek experiment at Lime Rock Park quickly became a humbling affair for the 34-year-old. He set up three rounds behind the wheel of a 2023 Lucid Air Grand Touring, and each event promised a cash prize, with double the reward on offer if they could beat Kligerman. Each of the four competitors, Tara Dega, Rick, Austin, and Parker’s older brother Bard, took part in three challenges.

Despite his expectations, Kligerman lost the first two rounds outright to his brother. Bard, with no professional racing background, beat him in the stop-in-a-box challenge and skidpad cornering challenges, winning $2,500. The former NASCAR Cup Series racer admitted after the second loss:

"With that painful loss to my brother I had to hand over the cash . This was starting to become expensive." (10: 30 onwards)

The final round was a complex cornering challenge over blind crests and tight apexes, where Kligerman finally turned the tide. He clocked 11.69 seconds, narrowly edging Bard’s 11.76s, much to his relief:

"I refuse to give him $2,000... but more importantly, the ability to look at myself in the mirror and say I’m a pro." (13:40 onwards)

While he did have to give his brother $1,000 for being ahead of the other competitors, the banter on his show is why the content resonates beyond NASCAR circles.

