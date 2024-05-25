NASCAR drivers who attempted the Indy 500 Double Duty before Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is attempting a "Double Duty" by racing at the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 and Indianapolis (Indy) 500. However, Larson is not the first driver to attempt the rare feat.

The California-based racer is in first position in the NASCAR Cup Series championship, with486 points and 17 Playoff points. He's one of the best talents in stock car racing. However, there's a day-and-night difference in the open-wheel single-seater racing format.

For the 31-year-old driver to attempt both over a race weekend is remarkable enough. Following his start at the 108th Indy 500, the #5 driver will have to hop on a plane and travel around 575 miles to Charlotte, North Carolina, to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. If he does so, Larson would have raced 1,100 miles in a day.

Four drivers have completed Double Duty before Larson though. John Andretti (1994), Tony Stewart (1999 and 2001), Robby Gordon (1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, and 2004), and Kurt Busch (2014). Andretti was the first one to attempt it by successfully qualifying for both races on Memorial Day in 94. However, of the four, Stewart is the only driver to finish on the lead lap of both races.

The Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway is considered as one of the most important races in the Cup Series. Meanwhile, the Indy 500 is the most prestigious race in the IndyCar Series.

With such high stakes, completing the Double Duty successfully is enough to etch the driver's name in the history of the motorsport.

Kyle Larson's performance in NASCAR Cup Series championship this year

Kyle Larson began the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship on a high note, winning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and finishing in the top-5 and top-10 at the Busch Light Clash and Duel 1 at Daytona, respectively.

Since then, Larson has managed 486 points and 17 Playoff points. The highlights of his season are the races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (60 points), Richmond Raceway (51 points), Martinsville Speedway (53 points), Dover Motor Speedway (51 points) and Kansas Speedway (57 points).

Ahead of the monumental Double Duty challenge, Cliff Daniels, the crew chief for Larson’s Cup team, said:

“It’s really special. First, thank you to Mr. Hendrick and everyone at Arrow McLaren just for giving us the opportunity to come experience this world.

"Our team is a team of racers, and they have a lot of passion for it, and to be able to be there and experience what we are today, it’s really special. And Kyle has obviously done a great job."

All Larson can now hope for clear weather on Sunday for both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 races.