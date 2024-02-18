NASCAR drivers Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith lead special heartwarming gesture for fans affected by Daytona rain 

Spire Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith expressed solidarity with fans as the prospects of the Daytona 500 on Sunday were shattered.

Scheduled for Sunday, 2:30 PM ET, The Great American Race got postponed to Monday, 4 PM ET. Heavy downpours flooded the Daytona International Speedway, leading to the postponement of the 500-mile race. The news came as a disappointment for fans eager to see the Daytona 500 kick-off.

However, the Spire Motorsports drivers displayed a heartwarming gesture to make up for NASCAR fans' dismal fortune. Carson Hocevar posted a sincere message on X (formerly Twitter):

"Unfortunate cards we have been dealt as a sport, but probably the right call. feel bad for the fans that saved up for this trip and now can’t stay. on behalf of myself and partners retweet this and comment below what this trip meant to you. would like to help out just a little!"

Shortly after the #77 Chevrolet driver extended his support, Zane Smith came forward and helped reduce the fans' displeasure by meeting a few of them. The #71 Chevrolet driver posted:

"Hey @DAYTONA @NASCAR fans, hate the rain won today but going to try to make the most out of it and meet some of you guys! Let me know your camp spot and I will try to come find you! Might be able to drag a few other drivers along too!"

Debutant Carson Hocevar seals a spot in the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar

Carson Hocevar began his journey as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver this year, and without having a charter, he qualified 9th best, sealing the P9 spot on the grid. Smith, also without a charter, was a little slower than Hocevar and will be positioned a few places behind him at P14.

Elaborating on his approach during the NASCAR Duels that paved the way for his Daytona stint, Hocevar said (via Frontstretch):

"I had a game plan, you know. We both did or we all did, I should say. To just ride and save as much fuel as possible I got disconnected a little bit and had to make the best pit entry of my life to catch up. I had a big gap to make and got everything out of it."

Hocevar added:

"I kind of lost the draft a little bit but luckily I had a really strong #7 car with Corey behind me to get caught back up and just made some really good moves to put myself in a decent spot there before the yellow and have track position.”