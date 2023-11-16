NASCAR drivers and fans mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster Ken Squier

The NASCAR fraternity mourned the loss of legendary broadcaster Ken Squier, who passed away on Wednesday night, November 16, at 88 years old, surrounded by his family in Vermont.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer was a pioneering broadcaster who brought the stock car racing series to the American TV audience. It was his persistent efforts that led to CBS providing flag-to-flag coverage of the 1979 Daytona 500, making it the first race of the premier stock car series that was fully broadcast on television.

Squier was behind the microphone providing lap-by-lap commentary for "The Great American Race," a term he invented and popularized. Squier served as the commentator for NASCAR on CBS from 1979 to 1997, setting a golden standard for broadcasting.

The Vermont native succumbed following a long period of failing health. In the past three years, he faced several health challenges, including a case of shingles, a bout with COVID-19, a minor stroke, and a fractured pelvis. He bravely fought various ailments and recovered until recently, when another medical issue arose.

Recognizing Squier's contribution, NASCAR CEO and Chairman Jim France released a statement that read:

"Though he never sat behind the wheel of a stock car, Ken Squier contributed to the growth of NASCAR as much as any competitor. Ken was a superb storyteller and his unmistakable voice is the soundtrack to many of NASCAR's greatest moments."

"His calls on TV and radio brought fans closer to the sport, and for that he was a fan favorite. Ken knew no strangers, and he will be missed by all. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my condolences to the family and friends of Ken Squier," it read further.

Expand Tweet

Prayers poured in from the entire NASCAR community as many past legends expressed condolences for the Squier family. Here are a few statements from X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 1979 Daytona 500 broadcast that was put together by Ken Squier was won by Richard Petty. The King also expressed his condolences to the Squier family.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Squier has left a lasting impact and his contributions will remain an integral part of the sport's history.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls Ken Squier's work a benchmark for broadcasting

Earlier in the week, when Dale Earnhardt Jr. learned about Ken Squier's deteriorating condition, he put a statement praising the pioneering broadcaster.

Commemorating the Hall of Famer's work, the NBC Analyst wrote on X:

"When I first got my job as an announcer for @NASCARonNBC I wrote down a full page of “Squierisms” that the legendary Ken Squier used during his career. I tried to use one per race during my “rookie” broadcasting season. Ken is the standard of excellence for any Nascar broadcast."

Expand Tweet

Squier's iconic calls in the '80s and '90s are still cherished by old-school fans, as the phrases coined by him frequently make their way into modern commentary.