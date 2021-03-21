NASCAR drivers fight on pit road after Xfinity Series race at Atlanta

NASCAR drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric got into a fight on pit road Saturday following the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hemric, angry over a pit road incident earlier in the race, approached Gragson on pit road while he was doing an interview after the NASCAR Xfinity race. Hemric shoved Gragson, who responded by throwing two punches at Hemric.

Here's a look at the altercation on pit road between @DanielHemric and @NoahGragson.

What led to NASCAR fight?

Earlier in the race, Hemric slid through his pit box and into Gragson's box during a round of pit stops. Gragson then backed up on pit road, slamming into the front of Hemric's car and damaging it.

Gragson rallied to finish fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity race and was doing an interview on pit road when Hemric ran up to him and shoved him.

Hemric, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, said Gragson backed into his car intentionally.

"He was oblivious to what was going on and my situation," Hemric said. "He crammed it into reverse and purposely and backed into the front of my (Toyota) Supra and punched a hole in the front of my Supra, and (he) ... got punched in the eye for that."

"There's a hole in the nose of my car and he got popped in the eye. Where I stand from, we're in good shape."

Gragson, a fiery NASCAR driver with a history of altercations with other NASCAR drivers, had little to say about the incident.

"I don't know what he's mad at," Gragson said. "... He was in our pit box and I had to back up. ... I would be mad if I was in his shoes too based on what he has done in his career."

Hemric is in his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series, but has yet to win a NASCAR race. He also drove one full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gragson has two NASCAR Xfinity Series wins for JR Motorsports.

Hemric had some more choice words for Gragson.

"I have a hole in the nose of my car, and he got popped in the eye. Where I stand from, we're in good shape," he said.

The altercation did not go over well with some of NASCAR's biggest stars.

This is not ok.