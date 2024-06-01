NASCAR drivers ft. Busch, Hamlin react to Kyle Larson's playoff plea

Kyle Larson's playoff waiver is the talk of the town this weekend as NASCAR visits World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The delay from the governing body in announcing the verdict has increased the uncertainty surrounding Larson's championship prospects.

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed the Coca-Cola 600 during his Memorial Day Weekend Double attempt that was ruined by inclement weather. The team prioritized the rain-delayed Indy 500 over the NASCAR crown jewel event.

Veteran NASCAR Cup drivers offered their opinion on Kyle Larson's playoff plea. Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch is in favor of the HMS driver receiving a waiver, as he simply stated that Larson has had a great impact on the series.

"Ah...It's Kyle Larson! Guy's doing more for motorsports than anybody else," Busch otold Frontstrech at WWTR.

Fellow Cup driver Denny Hamlin had mixed opinions but reckoned Larson and the team made their best efforts to run at the Coca-Cola 600. Hamlin also acknowledged the tricky situation NASCAR finds itself in, as their decision could set a precedent for the future. Overall Hamlin seemed to be inclined towards Larson receiving a waiver.

"Yes and no, I don't know when they submitted it, what is the timeline of accepting or denying it in a certain amount of time. But certainly think they made their best efforts to get there. I understand NASCAR's part of wanting to protect themselves from this happening in the future, but I think they made good faith efforts to race," Hamlin told Frontstretch.

Brad Keselowski hopes Kyle Larson gets a waiver as he believes the Double attempt had a positive impact on the sport and the industry. Larson's teammate William Byron firmly believes NASCAR should grant a waiver, while Ty Gibbs suggested that Larson is very important to the sport and should be in the playoffs.

Stewart Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe was split over the decision. He suggested if the #5 Chevy driver doesn't receive a waiver it could prevent drivers from attempting the Double in the future. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick insisted that the current state of the situation was "concerning".

Kyle Larson reacts to the uncertainty surrounding his playoff prospects

Kyle Larson has opened up about the uncertainty surrounding his championship prospects and the delay from NASCAR in announcing the verdict of his waiver request.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion was swarmed by the media at World Wide Technology Raceway, as he responded to the questions concerning his waiver request in a rather reserved manner. He conceded that he was not concerned by the delay.

"It's not up to me," Larson replied on being suggested that he should get a waiver.

Larson also clarified that NASCAR's decision will not affect the way he races this weekend or in the coming weeks. In case he doesn't get a waiver he said that he would still fight for the team championship.

"I Would not do anything different. I would try and win a championship," Larson said.

