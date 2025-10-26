NASCAR drivers narrowly escape a major accident at Martinsville

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville could have had several drivers wrecking even before the green flag. As the cars came down pit road before the start, a safety truck nearly caused a multi-car pileup.Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville could have had several drivers wrecking even before the green flag. As the cars came down pit road before the start, a safety truck nearly caused a multi-car pileup.Renowned journalist Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared a post on X regarding the incident. He wrote that the safety truck was blocking the exit to the pit road. However, everyone braked and no contact was made.“Almost a HUGE incident!! This was scary to watch,” Gluck detailed further in his post. “The safety truck in the picture was blocking the exit of pit road as the cars were doing their pit road run and they all had to slam on the brakes before he moved. Wow.”Named IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250, the 250-lap event is currently underway. It marks the final event of the Round of 8 segment before the field is set for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race, which will be held at Phoenix Raceway on November 1.Harrison Burton, who will drive the No. 25 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in 2026, had the fastest car at Martinsville. It was also his career’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series pole position, coming in just his 107th career start.Joining him on the front row was Carson Kvapil, one of the six drivers fighting for the final two spots in the Championship 4. Rounding out the top-10 qualifiers were Aric Almirola, Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, and Connor Zilisch.William Byron wins pole for upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville SpeedwayOn Sunday, October 26, the NASCAR Cup Series will host its 35th race of the season, also the last event on the 2025 schedule before the field for the Championship 4 is set. Named Xfinity 500, the 500-lap event will be televised on Peacock with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (2 pm ET onwards).William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, won the pole for the elimination feature. Cranking up a qualifying speed of 98.185 mph in 19.286 seconds, the two-time Daytona 500 winner edged Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs by 0.002 seconds for the starting spot.“It's nice, but it doesn't count for anything yet,&quot; said Byron. “Yeah, it's good. We've prepared well coming here, and I feel pretty good about my race car. You always want track position, and being on the pole is nice. It gives us a good pit stall… that's probably the biggest key out of it… and it gives us a chance to control the race for a little bit.”Byron will enter the race fifth in the playoff standings and 36 points below the cutoff line.