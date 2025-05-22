NASCAR drivers recall their 'favorite Dale Earnhardt moment' feat. Christopher Bell and others 

The first two episodes of the much-awaited Dale Earnhardt series are finally premiering today on Amazon Prime Video. The four-part docuseries sheds light on the legendary career of 'The Intimidator' and unravels the complex family dynamics of the Earnhardt family.

On that note, NASCAR’s PR team set out to interview its drivers about their favourite Dale Earnhardt Sr. moment. Among the interviewees were Cup Series drivers Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

For Bell, who drives the No. 20 full time for Joe Gibbs Racing, it’s not a particular moment but a quote that seems unforgettable. Recalling the same, he said,

“What was the quote? 'I didn't mean to turn him, I just wanted to rattle his cage...something like that."

For Dillon, however, it was back when Dale Earnhardt Sr. won the 1998 Daytona 500. Notably, it was his first and only Daytona 500 victory after 19 previous attempts. His son Dale Earnhardt Jr., however, won the crown jewel race twice, in 2004 and 2014.

“Got to be the 1998 Daytona 500,” said Dillon. “Getting to go to victory lane as a kid and seeing all the happy faces in victory Lane.”

Austin Dillon currently drives the No. 3 car, which was once the number on Dale Sr.’s Richard Childress Racing Goodwrench Chevrolet. Like the Earnhardts, Dillon won the Daytona 500 as well (in 2018).

For Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the most “iconic” Dale Earnhardt moment was when Earnhardt spun Terry Labonte at Bristol Motor Speedway back in 1995. Remembering the incident, Stenhouse said,

“It's iconic (of) him spinning Labonte at Bristol. Man, I don't know, I did a whole senior project on Dale Earnhardt.”

Needless to say, all eyes are on Amazon Prime. As per reports, the final two episodes of the series will air on May 29, days after NASCAR hosts the 66th running of the annual Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That race happens to be the first of the five events that will stream on Prime Video in 2025.

Days ahead of Amazon Prime’s NASCAR debut, Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. pinpoints just "one problem"

After spending six years with NBC, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join Amazon Prime’s broadcast booth for its 2025 Cup Series coverage. Also joining the roster are Carl Edwards, Adam Alexander, Steve Letarte, and Danielle Trotta. Meanwhile, Trevor Bayne, Kim Coon and Marty Snider will be reporting directly from the pits.

The Coca-Cola 600, which happens to be the longest race of the season, is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. So, Dale Jr. is preparing hard for his first-ever on-air session with the broadcast giant.

“We had a little practice rehearsal over (the May 11, Kansas) race using the FOX program and my bosses were texting me when we got done, 'What did you think?' " the NASCAR Hall of Famer said. "I said, 'I've got one problem. We only get to do this five weeks.' I had a lot of fun and it's going to be here and gone in a snap of a finger. I am all about doing 600 miles."

Fans can watch the race live from 6 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on PRN (Performance Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Christopher Bell happens to be the defending winner of the race.

