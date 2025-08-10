NASCAR drivers unite in support as Connor Zilisch gets hospitalized after scary Watkins Glen moment

The championship leader and JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch received support from his fellow NASCAR drivers. The 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a mishap in the victory lane.Zilisch slipped on the roof and window net, which lay on the door frame, and fell on the floor of the victory lane while celebrating his win at Watkins Glen. The youngster was soon attended by medics present at the track but was later shifted to the local hospital.The NASCAR drivers were quick to show their support for the 19-year-old through their X accounts. Daniel Hemric, who drives for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series, wrote:&quot;🙏 @ConnorZilisch🙏&quot;Daniel Hemric @DanielHemricLINK🙏 @ConnorZilisch 🙏Kaden Honeycutt sent his support and wrote,Pray for @ConnorZilisch🙏Kaden Honeycutt @KadenWHoneycuttLINKPray for @ConnorZilisch🙏While Zilisch's teammate Sammy Smith shared a series of pictures and added a caption to the post that read:P3. Wanted that one. Proud of the fight the 🎱 team keeps showing. Praying for @ConnorZilisch and hoping for the best 🙏@pilotflyingj @jrmotorsportsSammy Smith @sammysmithSSLINKP3. Wanted that one. Proud of the fight the 🎱 team keeps showing. Praying for @ConnorZilisch and hoping for the best 🙏 @pilotflyingj @jrmotorsportsThe NASCAR Cup Series driver and the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Regular Season Champion, John Hunter Nemechek, wrote:thinking of @ConnorZilisch🙏John Hunter Nemechek @JHNemechekLINKthinking of @ConnorZilisch 🙏The two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch also showed support for the 19-year-old by tweeting:🙏@ConnorZilischKyle Busch @KyleBuschLINK🙏🏻 @ConnorZilischConnor Zilisch's crew chief provides an update on the driver after being rushed to the hospitalMardy Lindley, Connor Zilisch's crew chief, shared an update about the driver from Glen Watkins. He said that the current championship leader will be fine after he was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.The 19-year-old stood on the window frame and, in an attempt to get to the roof, slipped and fell hard onto the victory lane. He was rushed to the in-field medical center before being taken to the local hospital, after putting him on a stretcher and loaded into the ambulance.While in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Mardy Lindley gave an update about the 19-year-old. He said:“I'm really proud of Connor, the drive he did today. It wasn't perfect. We had a caution come out, it puts us a little behind, and he did such a great job of getting back through the field and getting the lead and just proud of everybody at JRM.”“Just praying for Connor right now that he's okay. I think he's going to be fine, but he's on the way to the hospital right now for evaluation,” he added.He also praised the team and Connor Zilisch's performance at the track. He said:“We all know how good Connor is on these road courses, so just really proud of him and the effort he puts in. He works so hard at this, and so he's getting the results he deserves.”All 3 JR Motorsport drivers finished in the top 5, while the part-time driver, Shane Van Gisbergen, suffered a DNF after he made contact with Connor Zilisch.