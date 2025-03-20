NASCAR drops 3-word reaction for JGR driver Chase Briscoe’s ‘pretty slick’ card trick in latest social media update

A new social media post from NASCAR features Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe showing off an impressive card trick. In the video, Chase Briscoe starts by creating five piles of four cards each. He asks the person recording to pick two piles and sets the remaining three aside.

He repeats this until only one pile remains, narrowing it down to a single card. Without touching the last card, Briscoe guesses it — the 5 of diamonds — which turns out to be correct. The video shared on NASCAR’s X account, was captioned,

“You're a wizard, @chasebriscoe! 🤯

The 30-year-old driver ends the trick with the words,

Pretty slick huh?

Briscoe, now driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota after Martin Truex Jr.’s retirement also shared that he raced at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a sprained wrist from a crash in Phoenix. Along with him, the incident involved drivers Cole Custer, Riley Herbst, Brad Keselowski, Carson Hocevar, Justin Haley, and Shane van Gisbergen. Even with a sprained wrist, Briscoe finished 17th. He took responsibility for the crash. In his own words,

“Yeah that was about the biggest you can crash at Phoenix... We were all kind of three-, four-wide and I just climbed over the seven's right front, so yeah unfortunate. We were able to go to the tail and drove back up to like 13th. Felt good about our Bass Pro Shops Toyota. I got myself in a bad spot... Unfortunate, but try to learn from it and not do that again.” (via FS1)

Adding to it all, Briscoe and JGR were hit with a severe L2-level penalty for a modified single-source part. NASCAR initially docked Briscoe 100 driver points and 10 playoff points, with crew chief James Small suspended for four races and fined $100,000. However, JGR successfully appealed, overturning the penalty.

Chase Briscoe shared his experience of adjusting to racing in a Toyota

Switching from Ford to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Toyota has brought its own challenges for Chase Briscoe. After eight years of driving Ford, the transition hasn’t been easy. Briscoe participated in a Goodyear tire test at Charlotte to adapt to the Toyota Camry’s handling. In a recent interview with Autoweek, Chase Briscoe addressed the change.

“The JGR cars drive way different than what I’m used to,” Briscoe told Autoweek. “So that was the biggest thing today, just try to get myself more and more acclimated as to how their cars drive.”

Briscoe also noted that he has had to change his approach to cornering and focus on maintaining a higher minimum speed, something his previous car couldn’t handle. The throttle control available in his Toyota has been adjusted, and he admitted that getting used to it was a challenge during the Las Vegas race. Briscoe also shared that his JGR teammates have figured out the setup for mile-and-a-half tracks, and he’s working to match their performance.

“I still think that there’s a certain extent of doing what comes natural is better, but JGR has won way more races than I have, so I’m just trying to do what I can to put ourselves in the best position,” he said.

Briscoe kicked off the season by winning the Daytona 500 pole and finishing fourth in the race — his only top-10 finish so far. Since then, his best finish has been 14th at Circuit of the Americas.

