NASCAR drops new playoff shows featuring Shannon Spake, Steve Letarte, and more

NASCAR has recently announced three new shows that will keep the fraternity up to date with the 2024 playoffs. The regular season came to an end last Sunday after an eventful Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The playoffs kick off on Sunday, September 8, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with fans eagerly anticipating the drama to follow. After each race, a wealth of information becomes available through post-race shows and media coverage. These shows act as crucial channels, bridging the gap between races and providing fans with up-to-the-minute details, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories.

The Athletic's Jeff Gluck has posted about the three new shows for the 2024 playoffs on X (formerly Twitter):

The first show, called 'NASCAR Inside the Playoffs', will broadcast every Thursday at 7 P.M. ET on truTV and Max. It features Shannon Spake, Steve Letarte, Dylan 'Mamba' Smith, and The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi.

The second show is titled 'NASCAR Daily' and it will be available on YouTube as well as podcast platforms. Spake is set to host it, with guest appearances from drivers and other well-known faces in the industry. It is slated for Fridays at 10 A.M. ET.

The third and final show, 'Drop the Jack', will be hosted by Dylan Smith. It is set to feature pit crew athletes Paul Swan, Michael Hicks, Derrell Edwards, and Jorden Paige. It will be available every Thursday at 3 P.M. ET.

"Great compliment to existing options": NASCAR VP of Content shares his thoughts on new playoff shows

The three shows announced by NASCAR Studios deal with different segments of the playoffs, providing a full-circle experience. NASCAR VP of Content John Dahl has extended his support to the initiative.

Following the announcement, he said:

“NASCAR fans are the most passionate in the world and we want to deliver them quality options for additional entertainment, insight and analysis.These new shows are a great complement to our existing options for NASCAR fans today, with popular media talent, industry insiders and rising voices eager to entertain and educate race fans however they prefer to consume content.” (via NASCAR)

Fox Sports reporter Shannon Spake, who boasts an impressive broadcasting resume, also shared her thoughts after the announcement.

“This is going to be so much fun,” said Spake. “I get to talk about the sport I have been a part of for 20 years in two totally different settings, alongside some of my greatest friends and most respected peers in the industry. The fans have been so good to me over the years, and I’m excited to take them further inside the action of the postseason while staying up to speed on some of the fun and entertaining things unfolding away from the track.”

The Round of 16 of the 2024 playoffs will commence at 3:00 P.M. ET with Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

