NASCAR drops three-word take on Jimmie Johnson's standout Daytona 500 finish

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson ended up on the podium at the Daytona International Speedway for the 67th running of the Daytona 500. NASCAR’s official account on Social Media platform X uploaded a post about Johnson’s podium on February 16, 2025 with a three-word caption.

Ad

Legacy Motor Club co-owner and part-time entry, Jimmie Johnson unexpectedly finished P3 at the 2025 Daytona 500. Multiple cautions and lead changes later, the seven-time NASCAR cup series champion came out as a beneficiary of the crashes to make the Daytona result his best finish since his retirement from the full-time driver role.

NASCAR uploaded a picture of Jimmie Johnson celebrating the result after the race as the tweet read,

“Still got it. 👏”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnson qualified in P40 for the 67th running of Daytona and started second last on the grid. The 49-year-old made steady progress over the race, avoided all the crashes, and ran just outside the Top 10 in the final laps. Following a major crash on the penultimate lap, Johnson advanced from outside the Top 10 into the Top 5 and then made the move to finish on the podium.

Ever since returning to NASCAR as a part-time entry for Legacy Motor Club, Jimmie Johnson failed to finish inside the Top 25 in the 13 races that he competed in, until the 2025 Daytona 500. The race at the superspeedway was a major success for LMC, as it was their first-ever result where they had two cars finished inside the Top 5 with John Hunter Nemechek finishing in P5.

Ad

William Byron ran inside the Top 10 on the final restart when Austin Cindric and Denny Hamlin were involved in a major crash that took out half the grid. Byron, who avoided the mayhem, had a free run to the Chequered flag and won the race.

Jimmie Johnson's reaction to the podium finish at the Daytona 500

The 2025 Daytona 500 was Jimmie Johnson's 22nd running at the prestigious event and the P3 finish was his best result since winning the Daytona in 2013. Johnson, who is also a co-owner of the Legacy Motor Club, detailed the explosion of emotions as he spoke with FOX after the race. He said,

Ad

“This feels incredible. And I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have. I’ve never been in this position as an owner and it’s really opened up a different set of emotions and the pride that I have in this result, the pride that I have in this company. All that we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Questions were raised about the overall performance of Legacy Motor Club as a team before the season started but the strong result at Daytona with Jimmie Johnson behind the wheel of the No.84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota has silenced them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"