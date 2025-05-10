NASCAR ejected four truck chiefs after pre-race inspection at Kansas

It was a turbulent start to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Kansas Speedway, where four teams failed pre-race inspection twice on Friday, May 10. As a result, they lost pit selection privileges, and four truck chiefs were ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

Ad

The teams penalized include three entries from ThorSport Racing, the Nos. 88, 98, and 99, and the No. 26 truck of Rackley W.A.R. Each will also forfeit their pit selection for the upcoming race at North Wilkesboro. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass reported the news on X, detailing the ejections and inspection failures:

"In truck tech, four trucks -- including three ThorSport trucks -- failed twice. Majeski, Rhodes, Crafton and Sutton had their truck chief ejected and lose pit selection for North Wilkesboro."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The inspection failures came ahead of the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway, the ninth race of the 2025 Truck Series season. The affected drivers include three former Truck Series champions currently racing for ThorSport Racing - Matt Crafton (No. 88), Ty Majeski (No. 98), and Ben Rhodes (No. 99). Dawson Sutton's No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. truck completed the list of violations.

Ty Majeski (#98), Ben Rhodes (#99), and Matt Crafton (#88) during NASCAR Truck practice. Source: Getty

The truck chiefs ejected include Tucker Scanlon (No. 26), Tyler Kontos (No. 88), Brad Means (No. 98), and Derek Rohlfing (No. 99). Not only are they sidelined for the Kansas weekend, but each team also loses pit selection for next week's Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Ad

According to NASCAR's multi-station inspection process, cars must pass through five detailed stages before being cleared for competition. This includes elevated visual inspections, handheld body templates, weight verification, the Optical Scanning Station (OSS), and a final safety check. Failure to pass twice typically results in a Level 1 Penalty, which includes crew ejections, playoff point deduction, and additional fines.

NASCAR GM Rick Ren inspects Kyle Busch's #18 Toyota tire in 2011 at Pocono Raceway. Source: Getty

All four drivers entered the Kansas race still searching for their first win of the season. Majeski and Rhodes remain within the top 10 in points standings, while Crafton and Sutton are within the top 20 and have shown promise. Despite their track records, the absence of their truck chiefs poses a critical challenge for the Kansas weekend, especially on a track where adjustments and communication can make or break a run.

Ad

Corey Heim eyes third straight win in the NASCAR Truck race at Kansas amid competition from Cup Series drivers

Corey Heim celebrates in victory lane at Kansas Speedway on May 04, 2024. Source: Getty

While penalties disrupted four teams, expectations remain high for the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway. Qualifying order will be decided over a metric score that merges the owner's previous race finish and current points with the driver's qualifying lap.

Ad

The race features three additional entries that are ineligible for driver points. NASCAR Cup Series drivers William Byron (07) and Carson Hocevar (7) will participate in the Spire Motorsports' Chevrolet Silverados. Full-time Xfinity Series driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, Brandon Jones, will also compete for Tricon Garage in the No. 1 Toyota.

Expand Tweet

His Tricon Garage teammate Corey Heim, meanwhile, has been the class of the field this season. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota is the only multiple-time winner in 2025, with three victories to date, and stands on top of the Truck standings. Heim is looking to make it three consecutive wins at the 134-lap race in Kansas, having swept both events at the 1.5-mile oval last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.