NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 2024: Full Entry List at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 29, 2024 18:03 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend after a thrilling Coca-Cola 600 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the 15th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday, June 2, at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The 300-mile race kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

also-read-trending Trending

The event will be contested over 240 laps on the 1.25-mile-long oval track. Sunday's event marks the third annual NASCAR Cup Series race, hosted by World Wide Technology Raceway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300.

The 36 drivers will take the green flag, and two have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware and #16 Kaulig Racing’s Derek Kraus.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch won last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 in three hours, 28 minutes and 16 seconds.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 300-mile race at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Cody Ware
  15. #16 - Derek Kraus
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 2 at 3:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी