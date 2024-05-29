NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 2024: Full Entry List at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend after a thrilling Coca-Cola 600 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the 15th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday, June 2, at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The 300-mile race kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 240 laps on the 1.25-mile-long oval track. Sunday's event marks the third annual NASCAR Cup Series race, hosted by World Wide Technology Raceway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300.

The 36 drivers will take the green flag, and two have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware and #16 Kaulig Racing’s Derek Kraus.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch won last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 in three hours, 28 minutes and 16 seconds.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 300-mile race at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Cody Ware #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 2 at 3:30 pm ET.