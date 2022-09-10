NASCAR evolving 'across the board more than I’ve ever seen', says Ross Chastain ahead of Kansas race this weekend

Ross Chastain has done a tremendous job this season, and he’s currently having one of the best seasons of his career. He has earned two victories, 10 top-five finishes, and 14 top-10 finishes, apart from leading 584 laps. The Melon Farmer earned his first playoff spot with two victories and finished third in the drivers’ points during the regular season.

Earlier this week, he appeared in a media interview where he was asked what it would take for him to carry the victory home to Kansa in the upcoming event. In his response, the #1 AdventHealth Camaro ZL1 driver cited that the sport and the cars are evolving this year, and if he’ll have the same speed as last time, chances are he’ll probably get to the victory lane.

In his statement, Ross Chastain stated:

“The sport is evolving this year. Really I’d say across the board more than I’ve ever seen, for sure. The race cars are just evolving. We got them basically on pallets over the off-season. We started assembling them; we started testing them and we started racing them in February. We’ve been on this continuous learning curve that this sport always goes through, but it’s just steeper. We just started with cars that we’ve never raced before; we’ve never wrecked before and we’ve never pushed them to the limits before.”

The 28-year-old will arrive in Kansas with a 20th finish that he collected last weekend at the “Lady in Black”, hoping that things will work out for him this weekend. Heading to Kansas, he knows taking the victory solves everything and a good run garners more points so he’ll be trying to stick to the two.

Ross Chastain's aggressiveness has earned him a long list of enemies this season.

The playoffs kicked off last weekend, and all NASCAR drivers have their eyes set on Ross Chastain, considering the long list of on-track enemies he attracted during the regular season. In the Cup Series, when you have many on-track enemies during the regular season, the chances of proceeding to the round of 12 are always limited, as the offended drivers will always be on your bumper.

expectation: in the playoffs, ross chastain makes amends with drivers he's wronged

reality: in the playoffs, ross chastain upsets more drivers

Aggressiveness has been one of the key ingredients in Chastain's success this season. It seems, however, that this strategy is no longer working. The best he has scored in the past seven races is a 14th finish; last weekend, he opened the playoffs with a disappointing 20th finish.

The second race of the playoffs will head to Kansas this weekend, where the Alva, Florida native, will be looking forward to securing a strong finish to proceed to the round of 12. This will mark the second time the Trackhouse Racing driver will pay a visit to Kansas Speedway this season. During his last stop on the 15th of May, Ross Chastain finished inside the top-10 grid, collecting a P7 finish.

He currently sits 8th in the playoffs standings with 2,044 points meaning he’s still in a good position to advance to a round of 12 that only has two races to go. If Ross Chastain can turn his season around at Kansas this weekend, he’ll be among the top contenders for the Championship in November this year.

