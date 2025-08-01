NASCAR executive compares Stewart Friesen's dirt car wreck to Kurt Busch's 2022 playoff withdrawal at Pocono

NASCAR executive Mike Helton opened up about Stewart Friesen's recent dirt car crash and compared his situation with Kurt Busch's 2022 wreck. Helton, drawing parallels to both incidents, compared how the two drivers have come to an identical situation regarding the playoff waiver and withdrawal later on.Friesen was recently involved in a serious dirt car crash in Canada, where he suffered multiple injuries. As a result, he will have to miss out on multiple races in the upcoming weeks, which will deduct all his playoff points.However, once the medical waiver is granted, Friesen can still participate in the playoffs, given that he already qualified after having won a Truck Series race earlier this year. Friesen's situation, according to Helton, has been identical to that of Busch back in 2022.It was the time when Kurt Busch suffered an enormous accident during the Pocono race that year and suffered from a concussion as a result. He had to apply for a medical waiver, as the former NASCAR driver was not in a position to race.NASCAR allowed him the medical waiver, something that kept him in the playoffs, despite missing out on races. Drawing parallels between Busch's incident and that of Friesen, here's what Mike Helton, a NASCAR executive, said at the Hauler Talk podcast:&quot;First off, I couldn't be happier that Stewart is somewhat okay. That was a very, very scary wreck; lots of injuries there, as he announced on social media. So wish him absolutely the best. So let's take, if we could, Stewart Friesen, specifically at this conversion.&quot;Here's what: we do have some precedence here with Kurt Busch, in 2022. So, he [Busch] had his wreck and concussion in Pocono and was locked into the playoffs and requested a waiver, which was granted, a medical waiver,&quot; he further added. (40:00-40:40)Following this, Helton explained that Kurt Busch withdrew from the playoffs as he was not fully fit to compete and asked the sanctioning body to allow the next driver in line. It will be interesting to see if Stewart Friesen takes the same path in the upcoming weeks.What is Stewart Friesen's injury update?Stewart Friesen's wife, Jessica Friesen, shared an update on her husband's situation after the horrific crash at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada. Taking to Friesen's official X post, she shared,&quot;Stewart has suffered an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture, meaning his pelvis is broken in two or more places, with a large hematoma on the area. Stewart also has a fractured right leg. Both of these injuries will require surgery. Stewart was transferred to a larger hospital this morning for these procedures.&quot;Stewart Friesen competes in the NASCAR Truck Series for Halmar Friesen Racing and drives the #52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro truck under full-time obligation. Besides this, he also participates in multiple racing series part-time at local dirt tracks.