NASCAR executive opens up on a bold plan to tap ‘other military installations’ for a nationwide expansion beyond 2026 San Diego race

NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy has hinted that the 2026 San Diego Race at Naval Base Coronado could pave the way for future events at military bases nationwide. He also mentioned plans to remain in San Diego for a 'number of years'.On Wednesday, July 23, NASCAR confirmed long-standing reports of San Diego hosting a street race in 2026, replacing the recently retired Chicago Street Course. The event marks the series' return to Southern California since 2023, and will also celebrate the US Navy's 250th year anniversary.In an interview with The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi, Kennedy opened up on plans to include other military locations as well.&quot;We’ve always talked about this a lot internally, is we would love to kick it off and be at Naval Base Coronado for a number of years, but this could also be an opportunity for us to move into other military installations across the country, too,” Kennedy said.“So for now, we’re focused on 2026.....Then, we’ll certainly put our heads together on what the future could potentially look like after that,” he added.In a press release, Kennedy shared that San Diego will bear a three-mile long course, but the exact layout hasn't been revealed yet. Moreover, the event will also host all three national series of NASCAR.Chicago Alderman stands firm on NASCAR return by 2027Chicago Alderman Brian Hopkins suggested that NASCAR is bound to make a comeback in Chicago as early as 2027. While the street course was ousted from the 2026 calendar last week, Hopkins remained confident of a return and called the exit a 'reset button'.&quot;After this meeting, I am absolutely convinced they want to come back and race in ’27, ’28 and beyond. They did further reassure us, with some more specifics behind it, that they’re going to use 2026 to continue to establish their presence in the community of Chicago... It’s time to hit the reset button and make sure that the Chicago taxpayers get what they’re entitled to for hosting this event,&quot; he said via Chicago's WGN-TV.NASCAR's debut race at Chicago saw rookie driver Shane Van Gisbergen take a stunning win in 2023, a feat he repeated this year as well. The event did have it's share of hiccups, with irregular weather disrupting the on-track action, while residents complained of road closures during course construction.On their part, NASCAR addressed these concerns and scheduled a 25-day window to complete construction, which is a 42% reduction compared to 43 days in 2023. As such, the 2026 hiatus would be an opportunity work out logistics and reassess operational concerns.Chicagoland Speedway has also been tipped to make a return in 2026. The circuit last hosted a Cup Series race in 2019, marking an end to a 19-year run in the sport.