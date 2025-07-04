NASCAR expert changes his skeptical stance on Connor Zilisch’s Cup racing fit at Trackhouse post Daniel Suarez's exit

A few days earlier, Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez announced a mutual end to his ties with Trackhouse Racing. The Mexican driver will compete with the team for the 2025 season but will not return in 2026 to drive the #99 Chevy. Following the announcement, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass showcased skepticism over Connor Zilisch potentially replacing Suarez in the Cup Series.

Ad

After ending his one-year stint with Gaunt Brothers Racing, Suarez joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 and has been with the team since then. Driving the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1, he has clinched two career wins, 23 top-five finishes, and 71 top-10 finishes in 305 starts in nine years. Additionally, he has three pole positions and has led 886 laps in the Cup Series.

Conversely, Connor Zilisch has been performing exceptionally well this season. The 18-year-old has secured three wins and nine top-five finishes in 20 Xfinity Series starts. Zilisch has clinched a top-five finish in the past five races, ranging from 1.33- to 2.50-mile tracks. He showcased his versatility with a remarkable performance despite facing an injury and missing a race this season.

Ad

Trending

Earlier, Pockrass believed the young prodigy should compete in the Xfinity Series full-time again next year. However, Zilisch's last five starts changed the NASCAR analysts' mindset. He now feels Zilisch is ready for the Cup Series next season.

Despite having such astonishing stats in the Xfinity Series, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass believes what Daniel Suarez's potential replacement learns in the Xfinity Series doesn't readily apply in the Cup Series. Further, he claimed there is no reason to push the young driver in the Cup Series.

Ad

"But to say he’s not ready? You can say it, but the results don't back up that sentiment. Trackhouse believes he is ready. Sponsor Red Bull probably wants him in Cup," Bob Pockrass said on Connor Zilisch replacing Daniel Suarez in the Cup Series (via FOXSports).

"The prudent approach would be concluding he should run Xfinity full time again next year. I personally felt that way in early May until this latest run. With every race, he makes it clear that he doesn't need another Xfinity season," he added.

Ad

Connor Zilisch made three starts in NASCAR's top-tier racing series with Trackhouse Racing, driving the #87 Chevy Camaro ZL1. He secured a P37 finish on his debut race, followed by a P23 finish and an 11th-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Reflecting on the same, the organization planned to feature Zilisch in more Cup Series races.

“I'm not sad for this”: Daniel Suarez on mutually ending ties with Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez was recently featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch 90. During the interaction, Suarez highlighted that now he can focus on his future endeavors.

Ad

Suarez has been driving alongside Ross Chastain up until this season. The team signed Shane van Gisbergen for the 2025 season to expand to a three-car charter organization. They also feature a fourth part-time car, the #87 Chevy driven by Connor Zilisch.

During the interview, Daniel Suarez claimed he has no hard feelings for Trackhouse Racing after they mutually ended their partnership. Reflecting on the same, he said:

“I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I'm not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That's all it is. This is not a sad moment, it's just a change."

Ad

“This is not something new for me. I have known about this for a while. It just happens to be official today. I'm actually a little bit relieved it's already out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans,” he added.

Daniel Suarez concluded by saying:

Ad

“Things change. People change. Companies change. And it's part of life. There are certainly no hard feelings about that.”

Expand Tweet

The Mexican-American driver ranks 29th on the Cup Series points table with 299 points. He has secured three top-10 and one top-five finish in 18 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.