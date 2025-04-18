NASCAR expert is clear about the brewing situation at Trackhouse that may force Ross Chastain, SVG, or Suarez out for the team's ‘hyped’ star

During a Q&A session, NASCAR expert Jordan Bianchi opened up about Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, and Daniel Suarez's future with the team. The team signed NASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch as a development driver last year. So far, Zilisch has lived up to the hype, making it tough for the team to plan their next season's lineup.

The 18-year-old has been competing full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports and making strides with his exceptional performance. Following his phenomenal performance, Trackhouse Racing asked the driver to take command of the #37 and compete in the Cup Series. Zilisch debuted in the top-tier series at the Circuit of the Americas and secured a P37 finish. Additionally, he has yet to compete in a few Cup Series races this season.

Reflecting on the same, NASCAR reporter Jordan Bianchi revealed that Trackhouse Racing's lineup depends on Connor Zilisch's decision. If he's ready to take up the wind and move to the Cup Series, the team has to decide between keeping Daniel Suarez and Shane van Gisbergen.

But if Zilisch decides to compete in the Xfinity Series for one more year, the team can keep both Suarez and Gisbergen. However, Trackhouse Racing needs to make a tough decision later, including Ross Chastain. The #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver signed a multi-year contract with the team.

"If Trackhouse elevates Zilisch, they would need to decide who to keep between Suárez or Shane van Gisbergen. (Ross Chastain has multiple years remaining on his contract.) A case could be made for and against either driver," Jordan Bianchi said (via NY Times).

Ross Chastain is 11th in the Cup Series standings with 229 points. He secured one top-five finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and five top-10 finishes in nine starts this season.

"Too good an opportunity to pass up": Ross Chastain expressed his thoughts on driving for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has competed in five full-time Xfinity Series seasons in his 11-year stint. He completed four races last season with DGM Racing in the #92 Chevy, earning two top-10 finishes.

Chastain drives the #9 Chevrolet SS for NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned JR Motorsports in the 2025 season. Reflecting upon the opportunity, the 32-year-old said (via a press release):

"I think there is a lot of benefit to getting seat time on Saturdays in the Xfinity Series. Getting an opportunity to do it with JR Motorsports is too good an opportunity to pass up. I know every time I climb in their Chevrolets, we will have a chance to win."

Ross Chastain has competed in two races this season so far and secured one top-10 and one top-five finish. He made his debut with JR Motorsports at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track and finished eighth. He then competed at Darlington Raceway and wrapped up the race in P4.

