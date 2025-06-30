NASCAR expert criticizes Chase Elliott & Co. despite Atlanta victory: “This team is not fulfilling its potential”

Renowned NASCAR expert Jordan Bianchi slammed Chase Elliott's team despite the Hendrick Motorsports driver's recent victory at Echopark Speedway. Speaking about the #9 team's performance over the last few years, Bianchi stated that the team has not been fulfilling its potential.

For the first time this season, Elliott claimed a victory in the Cup Series after he fended off Brad Keselowski to win the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. Thanks to his win at his home track, the HMS driver qualified for the playoffs and joined his teammates, William Byron and Kyle Larson, in terms of victory lane appearances.

Despite this, Bianchi was unimpressed with the team's overall performance as he felt the #9 team had more potential. Speaking about this, here's what he said as he discussed Elliott's team with fellow NASCAR journalist, Jeff Gluck, on The Teardown podcast by Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media:

"I don't know if it's enough and it's just, it's not either way it's still I think it's, it's fair to say that this team is not fulfilling its potential like and it's great that they won but winning one race last year zero races in 2023 and just one race right now like is that is that good enough for being [up there]." (19:30-19:57)

Following this, Bianchi shed light on how he does not have confidence in Chase Elliott's team. Here's what he added:

"I don't feel like, I don't have the confidence in them that they're ready to do that. I don't see them rolling off like if this team has a bad race and they're in a point hole and they've got to go and win a race to advance do you feel confident enough that they could do that? I don't." (21:11-21:29)

Notably, Elliott has won only two races in the last three seasons, and this is statistically inferior when compared to his fellow teammates, Kyle Larson and William Byron. The #5 driver won six races just last season, and has topped it up with another three this year.

On the other hand, Byron, who won back-to-back Daytona 500s in 2024 and 2025, finished last season as the second runner-up. In a nutshell, Chase Elliott's team has potential, but has failed to deliver at crucial times.

NASCAR expert compared Chase Elliott's team with Joey Logano: "This team does not find a way"

Jordan Bianchi, in his conversation about Chase Elliott with Jeff Gluck, also mentioned how the #9 team is no match for Joey Logano's #22 team. Speaking about this, here's what Bianchi, who had faith in Team Penske last year, said:

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA/Children's Chevrolet, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Echo Park Speedway - Source: Getty

"Yes, actually yes, okay well I know I mean I'm dead serious. Like I mean you know, I mean I said it, I mean Nashville like this [22] team gets in, they, they have the pedigree of like they, they just find a way like. Chase Elliott, this team does not find a way. Again they have zero stage wins this year, they've led less than 200 laps." (22:16-22:35)

Through his statement, Bianchi stated that he had faith in the #22 team, and they delivered on multiple occasions to help Logano win the 2024 Cup Series Championship. Furthermore, the #22 team has been extremely successful in the last few years, as they have claimed two titles in three years, whereas Chase Elliott's only title came in 2020.

