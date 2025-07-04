NASCAR expert gets 100% real on ‘underperformer’ Brad Keselowski’s ‘disappointing’ 2025 season

NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass spoke about Brad Keselowski's disappointing performances as the 2025 Cup Series season moves past the midway mark. The co-owner and driver of RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford is well outside the playoff bubble at 28th in the playoffs standings with 306 points. Keselowski is 122 points off the cutoff without a win.

Ad

During an episode of the Beating and Banging podcast, Pockrass shared his pick when asked about the "surprise underperformer" of the season.

"When you look at Brad Keselowski, over 100 points behind the cutoff and without a win, you just would not have said that’s where his season was going to be," Pockrass said (06:34 onwards).

"Especially with the way Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece have been running. Now, certainly they've had some bad luck, but there have been some weeks where they just have not had the speed. They've been getting better as of late, but when you look at the totality of the first half of the year, I would say that Brad Keselowski's results are disappointing" he added.

Ad

Trending

Keselowski has four top‑10 finishes, including two top fives with eight races left in the regular season.

Ad

Keselowski, who bought an ownership stake in Jack Rousch's team in 2022, has earned three top‑10 finishes over the last five races. He was placed second at Atlanta last weekend and had a fifth‑place finish during the Coca‑Cola 600 at Charlotte.

"Good effort, led a lot of laps. We put ourselves in a position. Every loss hurts. I don't dwell on them. We'll go on to next week and try to win," Brad Keselowski said after the Atlanta race (via Yardbarker).

Ad

Keselowski had a rough time in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford at Nashville and Mexico City last month and finished in 23rd and 25th place, respectively.

Brad Keselowski's teammates have fared much better this year.

Where do Brad Keselowski's RFK Racing teammates stand?

Chris Buescher in the RFK Racing's No. 17 Ford continues to be a consistent contender. He is inside the playoff cutline after collecting ten top‑10 finishes, including a podium at Michigan. He grabbed a solid 10th-place in Mexico City and finished in fourth and ninth place at Pocono Raceway and EcoPark Speedway.

Ad

Meanwhile, No. 60 driver Ryan Preece claimed a career‑best third-place at Las Vegas in March and has finished in the top-10 six more times since. The Connecticut driver is ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup points standings ahead of this weekend's Chicago street race.

Preece is the first driver below the playoff cutline with 23 points below Bubba Wallace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.