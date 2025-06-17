NASCAR expert makes a bold statement on Daniel Suarez’s future after Shane van Gisbergen’s Mexico victory

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez competed in both races at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Although he enjoyed a successful Saturday, it was his teammate, Shane van Gisbergen, who dominated the Cup race on Sunday and secured a spot in the playoffs. Recently, a NASCAR insider weighed in on the Mexico native’s future in the sport.

Ad

Suarez pilots the #99 Chevrolet for Trakchouse Racing, competing in his fifth full-time season with the team. In his nine-year career, the 33-year-old has secured two wins in the Cup Series. Meanwhile, his teammate Van Gisbergen, who is in his rookie full-time season in the premier division, has matched the #99 driver on that statistic.

As per The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, this has complicated Daniel Suarez's future with his team. In the most recent episode of The Teardown podcast, Gluck expressed his views on the situation in the Trakchouse garage.

Ad

Trending

"As good as this weekend was for Daniel Suarez, I mean this was a dream weekend for him, right? He's able to bring everybody to the home country and he has this unbelievable Xfinity win which we'll talk more about, but like then he gets this unbelievable moment, goosebumps, chills, all this stuff," Gluck said.

Ad

"And the next day he goes out and the guy he's potentially competing against for his ride to save his job in the Cup Series wins his way into the playoffs while Suarez is a non-factor most of the day and now it's like man, I mean if you're Suarez, what do you do stepping away from this weekend?" he added.

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Suarez is ranked 28th in the driver standings. In 16 races, the former Xfinity Series champion has secured three top 10 and one top 5 finish, putting him in a difficult spot for making it to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, his rookie teammate has become the 10th different race winner this season and will compete in the playoffs.

Daniel Suarez makes his feelings clear after Trackhouse’s gamble in his home country Mexico "didn’t work out’

Daniel Suarez was in line to sweep NASCAR's international fixtures in Mexico City on Sunday, after winning the Xfinity Series race the day before. However, to his misfortune, the Viva Mexico 250 did not go as he and his team had planned.

Ad

In an interview with NBC Sports, Suarez shared his thoughts on missing out on a memorable weekend at the Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez and further shared details on his underwhelming result.

"Our race was up and down. In the rain, we were decent, and then once the racetrack started drying out, I don’t feel like we were great, but we were still in the hunt. Unfortunately, the gamble didn’t work out. Honestly, I felt like today I gave my best, and it just wasn’t good enough."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the next Cup Series race is scheduled at Pocono Raceway. Catch the action live for the last time on Amazon Prime Video this season, at 2 PM Eastern Time on June 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.