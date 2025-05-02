NASCAR expert teases a major thing about Kyle Larson after Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JRM’s announcement

NASCAR expert Davey Segal has teased about Kyle Larson running a third tripleheader this season. This stemmed from Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports' announcement that the Hendrick Motorsports star driver will replace Connor Zilisch in the Xfinity Series at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Zilisch suffered a lower back injury after getting spun by Jesse Love at the Talladega Superspeedway. His #88 JRM Chevy rammed head-first into the inside wall, and the 18-year-old complained about back pain on the radio. The X-rays were fine, however, Zilisch has withdrawn from the Texas race as he's still recovering.

Nonetheless, he's been granted the medical waiver for the playoffs.

JRM announced Larson as Zilisch's replacement for the tier-two event at the 1.5-mile facility. The 2021 Cup Series champion participated in two tripleheader events this season, at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway, but couldn't sweep the entire weekend.

Thus, with Cup and Xfinity Series races confirmed for the upcoming weekend, Segal wondered if a Truck team could tap Kyle Larson to run for them in Texas.

"I wonder if any Truck teams will be calling @KyleLarsonRacin to see if he wants to try his hand at another tripleheader weekend sweep 👀🧹," Segal Tweeted.

Larson hasn't yet commented about making the Texas weekend another tripleheader.

Connor Zilisch reacts to Kyle Larson replacing him at the Texas Motor Speedway

Being a full-time Cup Series driver, Kyle Larson can compete in five Xfinity races every season. The Texas race will mark Larson's third appearance in the National Series, and the Californian will enter the event with the Bristol win under his belt.

Connor Zilisch expressed deep gratitude to Kyle Larson for "stepping up" to replace him in the Xfinity Series. The JRM rookie reacted to his team's announcement. He shared his thoughts and revealed that he's 'doing everything' to return to the track as soon as possible.

“Thank you to @KyleLarsonRacin for stepping up for me this weekend and everyone who has helped me through this process. Doing everything I can to be back as soon as possible❤️,” Zilisch wrote.

Zilisch claimed his maiden victory of the season and second overall at the Circuit of The Americas. He inched closer to bagging another triumph at the Talladega Superspeedway, however, hard racing and a caution at the end paved the way for Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill to post his ninth superspeedway win.

The triumph made Hill the all-time winningest Xfinity driver on drafting tracks, Talladega, Daytona, and Atlanta, surpassing legendary drivers Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart.

JRM has yet to announce whether Zilisch will return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway or if the injury needs more recovery.

