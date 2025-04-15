NASCAR eyeing $15M per year in high-stakes Xfinity Series deal: Reports

NASCAR is looking for a new title sponsor for its Xfinity Series starting in 2026, and the governing body is aiming high. According to recent reports, the racing organization is seeking around $15 million per year from the right brand partner.

Ad

This comes after NASCAR and Comcast announced earlier this year that they are renewing their decade-long partnership. Comcast will continue as a Premier Partner of the Cup Series and remain the title sponsor of the Xfinity Series, but only till the end of the 2025 season. After that, Comcast will step back from the naming rights, giving the governing body a chance to bring in a new sponsor.

In order to find a new title sponsor, NASCAR has turned to Klutch Sports Group, a well-known sports agency led by Rich Paul. Klutch has previously collaborated with NASCAR in recent years, assisting with merchandise concepts and facilitating the attendance of celebrities and influencers at races. Now, Klutch is taking on the much bigger role of finding the next title sponsor for the Xfinity Series.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a report from SBJ, NASCAR wants a deal that includes $10 million each year in rights fees, plus a marketing and promotion budget (known as “activation”). That would push the total yearly expenditure for the brand that signs to at least $15 million.

Speaking about this new collaboration with NASCAR, Andrew Feinberg, Head of Global Partnerships at Klutch, shared (via SBJ):

"Motorsports has become incredibly popular, particularly over the last couple years with some of the content that’s come out, but it’s been a no-brainer for us to want to partner with Craig and NASCAR because of how partner forward this league has been historically, and it’s probably one of the more passionate fanbases that we’ve seen in sports to this day and will continue to be so."

Ad

After the end of the 2025 season, Xfinity (Comcast's cable television and internet brand) will have completed 11 years as the title sponsor for the second-tier series.

What is new in NASCAR's new deal with Comcast

NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 - Source: Imagn

As part of its renewed deal with NASCAR, Comcast is bringing some exciting new additions to the sport starting in 2025. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of the “Xfinity Fastest Lap.” This new program will reward the driver and team, in all the three National Series, that record the fastest single lap during each race with one race point.

Ad

Comcast is also using more of its brands to support NASCAR. Xfinity Mobile is now the Official Wireless Partner of the sport, and Xumo, Comcast’s streaming service (in partnership with Charter), is coming in as the Official Video and Streaming Partner of NASCAR. Xumo plans to give fans a better viewing experience with new content and more ways to enjoy the action.

Beyond racing, Comcast is also continuing its support of community programs. It still sponsors the Xfinity 500, one of the biggest races of the season, and will keep running the Comcast Community Champion of the Year program. This award recognizes people in the sport who go above and beyond in helping others, a sign of Comcast caring about the stock car racing community as a whole.

Ad

Michelle Byron, Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer at NASCAR, shared his excitement for what's to come, saying:

"NASCAR is incredibly appreciative of Comcast’s continued partnership and their commitment to innovation and fan engagement within our sport... We look forward to building on the success of our partnership during the 2025 season and beyond.”

The Cup Series will be on a break this weekend and will return on Sunday, April 27, for the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Veerendra Vikram Singh Veerendra Vikram Singh is a NASCAR and IndyCar Writer at Sportskeeda. Know More