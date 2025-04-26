NASCAR fan favorite reflects on running in Dale Jr. and Kevin Harvick owned CARS Tour: “I just love racing”

Ryan Newman, the NASCAR legend, spoke before his upcoming debut on the Dale Jr. and Kevin Harvick-owned CARS Tour. The NASCAR favorite is all set to drive the #7 for Matt Piercy Racing at the .375-mile Orange County Speedway.

Newman, nicknamed Rocket Man for his NASCAR career that spanned from 2000 to 2023, is known for his speed during qualifying. He secured 51 Cup Series poles, which puts him at ninth in the all-time list. His triumphs in NASCAR include major wins at the 2008 Daytona 500 and 2013 Brickyard 400. The 2002 Rookie of the Year also secured 117 top-fives, 268 top-ten finishes, along with 18 Cup Series wins in his 700+ Cup Series starts.

Newman joined Team Penske, where he accumulated 13 wins (2002 -2008). He later drove for Stewart Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing, and Roush Fenway Racing.

"I love racing. I've never been much of a late model guy. I've always enjoyed open wheel cars, but I'm a stock car guy too. So, somewhere in between, I guess, lies a late model. I enjoy this racetrack. I was fortunate to win a modified race here this year. And I think that it's a great opportunity. And Dale Jr. and High Rock have joined in to give us the opportunity with Matt Piercy Racing," Ryan Newman told Frontstretch.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most popular and influential figures in the world of NASCAR. The third-generation driver won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and two Daytona 500s (2004 and 2014).

Dale Jr. also won the Most Popular Driver award consecutively 15 times, ranking him second in the all-time list (behind Bill Elliott).

Dale Jr. shares his suggestion on NASCAR’s newest controversial rule

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested a creative twist to the promoter’s caution rule for the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Instead of allowing race promoters to decide when to deploy the caution, he proposed integrating a live fan poll via a NASCAR app, enabling viewers and attendees to vote on the timing.

The current rule permits a competition break at the 100-lap mark and a promoter-controlled caution between laps 101–220, excluding natural cautions after lap 200. Earnhardt Jr. emphasized that fan involvement would boost engagement for the non-points event, which features a $1 million prize.

"The "promoters caution" at the AllStar race in North Wilkesboro should have been determined by a live fan controlled poll within an app one could download and use from home or at track," Dale Jr. wrote on X.

The promoter’s caution has drawn criticism from fans, who argue NASCAR should prioritize improving the Next Gen car’s short-track performance.

