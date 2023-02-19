The season opener for the NASCAR Xfinity Series saw Austin Hill drive down victory lane. However, the wreck-strewn race could have been a podium sweep for JR Motorsports before it went downhill for the team on the last lap.

With three laps to go, Hill was in the lead followed by four Chevies from JR Motorsports. On the penultimate lap, Brandon Jones tried to block his teammate Josh Berry on the backstretch. This resulted in Jones finding himself on grass and slipping down the order. The incident extended the race into overtime.

Following the restart, Justin Allgaier, now running second, managed to pass Hill to take the lead. The #7 driver stretched his advantage but became vulnerable on the final lap. Sam Mayer, now drafting behind Allgaier, went to the outside but was met with stern defense from his teammate. The battle for victory went horribly for Mayer, as the contact with Allgaier sent him to the outside wall, flipping his car upside down.

While Allgaier's defense was questionable, fans weren't hesitant to express their opinions online. Here are a few reactions:

Aaron Freeman @Ace_Freeman72 Eric Estepp @EricEstepp17



Hope Sam is alright.



#NASCAR I can’t believe that happened.Hope Sam is alright. I can’t believe that happened. Hope Sam is alright.#NASCAR What the Fuck were you doing Justin Allgier you literally wrecked two of your teammates and cost Sam Mayer this race what a bum twitter.com/ericestepp17/s… What the Fuck were you doing Justin Allgier you literally wrecked two of your teammates and cost Sam Mayer this race what a bum twitter.com/ericestepp17/s…

Sam Mayer Fans @SamMayerFans1 Justin Allgaier you fucking twat. Why do you always take my favourite drivers out? AJ Allmendinger at Martinsville 2 last year and now Sam Mayer at Daytona this year? Jesus Christ. Justin Allgaier you fucking twat. Why do you always take my favourite drivers out? AJ Allmendinger at Martinsville 2 last year and now Sam Mayer at Daytona this year? Jesus Christ.

fidget @fidgetsfive @ScottSm84256385 @JRMotorsports @sam_mayer_ Justin screwed himself and took his “teammates” with him. Same as he always does. @ScottSm84256385 @JRMotorsports @sam_mayer_ Justin screwed himself and took his “teammates” with him. Same as he always does.

rob @RobertRidgel @kswagga88 @ShanaWalters @JRMotorsports @sam_mayer_ @DaleJr Berry already doesn’t give him room 🤷‍♂️ but yeah that was absolutely ridiculous. Then Justin acts like he ran such a great race at the end after ending the nights of all his teammates… como on man. I like Justin a lot but that move was mind boggling. Move on the 1 was too. @kswagga88 @ShanaWalters @JRMotorsports @sam_mayer_ @DaleJr Berry already doesn’t give him room 🤷‍♂️ but yeah that was absolutely ridiculous. Then Justin acts like he ran such a great race at the end after ending the nights of all his teammates… como on man. I like Justin a lot but that move was mind boggling. Move on the 1 was too.

Alina Mae @Alina89597406 @ScottSm84256385 @JRMotorsports @sam_mayer_ If you are a Sam fan you could say Justin ruined it they just didn't have good teamwork all around for the position they were in. @ScottSm84256385 @JRMotorsports @sam_mayer_ If you are a Sam fan you could say Justin ruined it they just didn't have good teamwork all around for the position they were in.

Drew @DrewALine33 @ScottSm84256385 @JRMotorsports @sam_mayer_ Justin screwed the entire JRM organization out of the win. Put the crack pipe down. @ScottSm84256385 @JRMotorsports @sam_mayer_ Justin screwed the entire JRM organization out of the win. Put the crack pipe down.

Alka-Seltzer Man @AlkaSeltzerMan_ @JRMotorsports @DAYTONA @J_Allgaier @BrandonJonesRac @joshberry



Single out your teammate in the draft, results in other teammate spinning out.



First teammate runs out of fuel during caution you caused



Flip teammate over



Lose @sam_mayer_ Justin Allgaier master class today.Single out your teammate in the draft, results in other teammate spinning out.First teammate runs out of fuel during caution you causedFlip teammate overLose @JRMotorsports @DAYTONA @J_Allgaier @BrandonJonesRac @joshberry @sam_mayer_ Justin Allgaier master class today.Single out your teammate in the draft, results in other teammate spinning out.First teammate runs out of fuel during caution you causedFlip teammate overLose

Mayer was able to escape the incident without sustaining serious injuries. He climbed out of his car when it rolled back on its wheels. The #1 driver was immediately taken to the infield care center and later released.

What could have been an easy victory for JRM went wrong with Allgaier finishing on the podium. Sam Berry finished 26th, running out of fuel, Brandon Jones finished 14th, and Sam Mayer finished the race upside down, being classified 27th.

Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener

With chaos ensuing around him, Austin Hill kept his nerves winning the NASCAR Xfinity season opener. As the JRM teammates battled each other, Hill stayed behind Sam Mayer to pounce on the opportunity to take the lead.

When Mayer was sent to the outside wall, it opened up space for Hill to fight for the lead. Hill, Justin Allgaier, and John Hunter Nemechek raced three wide for the checkered flag.

Mayer's accident brought out the caution, which meant that the leader at that moment would be the winner.

NASCAR Xfinity @NASCAR_Xfinity Here is the photo NASCAR competition officials used to determine the winner.



The tower utilizes frame-by-frame video that syncs the time of caution with the time stamp of the video. This is the frame at the time of the final caution of the race. Here is the photo NASCAR competition officials used to determine the winner.The tower utilizes frame-by-frame video that syncs the time of caution with the time stamp of the video. This is the frame at the time of the final caution of the race. https://t.co/h6bIJ2tLmO

NASCAR officials took five minutes to decide the winner based on a video review. Austin Hill was declared the official winner.

The #21 driver spoke to the media after the race, saying:

"As soon as (Mayer) turned across my nose, it allowed … (Parker Retzlaff) to get to my bumper and they just never lifted and they gave me a really big shot and they started pushing me down the back."

Austin Hill also won last year's season opener at Daytona, making it two consecutive victories for the RCR driver. With this victory, Hill automatically qualifies for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

