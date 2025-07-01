NASCAR fans deliver their verdict on Chase Elliott-headlining win in Atlanta

The NASCAR fans in attendance at EchoPark Speedway were treated to a thrilling finish on Saturday night when Chase Elliott passed Brad Keselowski on the final lap to win the race. It marked the 20th career NASCAR Cup Series victory for Elliott and his second at his home track and first of 2025.

Ad

The Quaker State 400 seemed to be well-received by the fans who watched, according to a racing insider's recent poll. Jeff Gluck, a motorsports reporter for The Athletic, does a weekly poll on X, asking his followers whether or not the recent Cup Series race was good. Per Gluck's recent poll, 90.5 percent of the voters said "yes" to Saturday night's race being a good one.

The results sparked some reactions from fans. One user expressed how speed and passing in the race were key to the positive reaction, writing:

Ad

Trending

"Speed and passing. The formula is pretty damn easy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others voiced their pleasure in the race and were adamant about just how good it was. One user said:

"There’s NO way this was a bad race, I’m sorry but this has to be skewed."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"One of the best I’ve seen in years! And I would say this regardless of who won," said another user.

"Not a fan of the wrecks but the side by side racing was great," commented a third.

Some fans even criticized the 9.5 per cent of users who voted "no" on whether Saturday's NASCAR Cup race was good or not. One user said:

Ad

"What could the other 9.5% of people want??"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I want to know what the 9.5% who voted no what their reason is? that was the best "superspeedway" race I have seen in I cant even remember. Gave me the old Daytona vibes. The car and driver actually mattered," commented another user.

NASCAR gets set for the second week of the In-Season Challenge on Sunday in Chicago

After a thrilling night of racing on Saturday in Atlanta, the NASCAR Cup Series circuit takes to the streets of Chicago this Sunday for the third annual Chicago Street Race. Sunday's race will be significant as it'll be the second round of the in-season challenge, where the last driver standing will win $1 million.

Ad

Sixteen drivers remain in the in-season challenge following Atlanta. This Sunday, Brad Keselowski will go head-to-head with Ty Dillon, who upsetted top seed Denny Hamlin on Saturday in Atlanta. Bubba Wallace, meanwhile, will go head-to-head with Alex Bowman.

Chase Elliott, Saturday's winner, takes on John Hunter Nemechek in the next round. Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will go head-to-head, while Noah Gragson will clash with Ryan Preece. Carson Hocevar takes on Tyler Reddick in the next round, while A.J. Allmendinger faces off against Ty Gibbs.

Finally, Zane Smith will take on Chris Buescher in the next round. The winners of Sunday's head-to-head matchups will advance to the final eight at the Sonoma Raceway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.