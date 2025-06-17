NASCAR fans deliver their verdict on Shane Van Gisbergen headlining Mexico race

Shane van Gisbergen wheeled his #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to a dominant win in Mexico City last Sunday (June 15). It marked the second win of the New Zealand native's Cup career and all but clinches him a spot in the 2025 NASCAR playoffs.

According to a recent motorsports insider's poll, it seems van Gisbergen's win was well received. Jeff Gluck, a motorsports writer for The Athletic, does a weekly poll following every Cup race on X, asking his followers whether or not the race was good. On Wednesday morning, Gluck released the results to the poll as the verdict is out on whether Sunday's race was good or not.

According to Gluck via X, 73.5 percent of the voters said "yes" to the poll, which was their answer to whether or not the race was good. Gluck followed up by pointing out it wasn't the highest NextGen road-course race in the history of his polls as it ranked seventh.

"Was Mexico City a good race? 73.5% of you said Yes. -- Ranks No. 7 of 20 Next Gen road course/street races," Jeff Gluck wrote.

Sunday marked the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race held in Mexico City. It is the first time the Cup circuit has held a points-paying race outside of the United States since 1958. It is the home country of Daniel Suarez, who won Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the track.

Shane van Gisbergen led a race-high 60 of 100 laps en route to victory on Sunday. It's his first victory as a full-time Cup driver as his previous Cup win at the Chicago street course came on a part-time basis. The Trackhouse Racing driver entered Sunday's race 33rd in the points standings but jumped three positions with the win and is now playoff eligible.

NASCAR insider praises fan enthusiasm for Mexico City Cup race

It was a historic weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series as they hosted the sport's first-ever race in Mexico City. The race received much praise for not only the fans watching, but for many involved in the sport. Motorsports insider Jeff Gluck recently took to social media to praise how enthused the fans in attendance were for the event.

Gluck responded to a fan via X who expressed how "cool" it was to see people from a different country and culture enjoy NASCAR as much as they do. Gluck agreed with the user's statement and added:

"Still can’t get over how enthusiastic the fans were there. It was just so different than other NASCAR races I’ve been to."

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action this Sunday (June 22) for racing at the Pocono Raceway. It is the 17th race of the 2025 campaign and there's 10 races remaining in the regular season.

