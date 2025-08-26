NASCAR fans divided over Kyle Busch’s sponsor’s fresh scheme right after the RCR driver’s playoff setback

Kyle Busch, who was knocked out of the NASCAR playoffs after a wreck at Daytona, was back in the spotlight just a day later. His sponsor, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, announced a new promotional scheme offering to give fans free chips and queso whenever Busch finishes inside the Top 8 for the rest of the season.

The timing of the announcement left NASCAR fans in splits. While some saw the humor in the situation after Kyle Busch's playoff elimination, others were quick to mock the sponsor’s optimism. The reactions poured in on social media, with fans questioning whether such finishes were realistic for the Richard Childress Racing driver this season.

Cheddar’s revealed the deal in a post on X. They wrote,

“A NEW offer from @cheddarskitchen is here! From Darlington through the end of the season, when @KyleBusch finishes in the Top 8, you get FREE Chips & Queso. 🙌 All you have to do is mention Kyle’s Top 8 finish to your server on Monday after the race. (Terms apply.)”

Fans immediately reacted to the announcement, many doubting that Kyle Busch would be able to deliver the results needed for the free food. One fan wrote,

"Top 8? In this equipment? Have they been watching this year?!"

Joe Johnson @_JoeJohnson_ @RCRracing @cheddarskitchen @KyleBusch Top 8? In this equipment? Have they been watching this year?!

"Awesome 🔥🔥🔥," another responded.

"Kinda hard when you’re wrecking every race," one user pointed out.

"Thanks Kyle, looking forward to going to my nearby Cheddar’s!!! Now you’re gonna win! Meh Top 8 is good too! 👊," another posted.

dave @DSmith13598599 @RCRracing @cheddarskitchen @KyleBusch Thanks Kyle, looking forward to going to my nearby cheddars!!! Now your gonna win! meh top 8 is good too! 👊

"So no free chips & queso. Thanks," one fan said.

"Get some better sponsors and some more money for better cars RCR you gotta do something you’re in trouble," another suggested.

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has not managed a single win this season. His stats show just seven Top 10 finishes, two Top 5s, no poles, and an average finish of 18.154 across 26 races. Busch is 20th in the driver standings with 541 points, with 62 laps led all season.

Kyle Busch crashes out of Daytona, eliminated from playoffs

Kyle Busch’s playoff hopes officially ended at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Reporter Jeff Gluck confirmed on X that Busch, along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Riley Herbst, and Noah Gragson, was eliminated from contention after the final race of the regular season.

Kyle Busch entered Daytona needing nothing less than a win to extend his playoff run. His night ended in the first stage after a multi-car crash. Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Larson were battling three-wide when contact sent Wallace into Logano. Logano then hit Busch, starting a chain reaction that collected nine more cars, including Alex Bowman.

The crash had bigger playoff implications. Bowman, who came into Daytona above the cutline, saw his Hendrick Chevrolet damaged beyond repair. His exit allowed Tyler Reddick to secure a playoff spot.

Speaking after the incident, Wallace admitted fault in the crash. He told NBC Sports,

“I’ll take the blame for it. Unfortunately. Everything was going too good, too early to be true. Something was bound to happen. I hate that we were involved in it.”

Logano described how quickly it happened. His spotter warned,

“Mid-three, I don’t think they know.” Logano replied while crashing, “They didn’t know I got a sandwich.”

The accident ended the races of Kyler Busch, Stenhouse Jr., Herbst, and Gragson, sealing their elimination. Wallace and Austin Cindric, both previous winners this season, also sustained damage and were unable to finish.

