NASCAR fans express their emotions as Bubba Wallace and wife Amanda announce second pregnancy

Days ahead of this Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda, made a huge personal announcement on X (formerly Twitter), and congratulations are in order as the couple is expected to welcome their second child in March 2026.After getting married on December 31, 2022, Bubba Wallace and Amanda had their first child, a baby boy, on September 29, 2024. Named Becks Hayden Wallace, the little munchkin was also seen alongside Wallace and his wife in their recent post announcing the pregnancy. Wallace captioned the post,“Baby Wallace #2 coming in March!!&quot;The fans on X were elated by the news. Many of them reacted to the post, with one saying,“Hell yeah. Congratulations. Great way to celebrate that brickyard win.”While another wrote,“Dad life rules brother. Don’t go fast in the father lane.”Here are a few other reactions to Bubba Wallace’s post,“He’s looking at the sonogram like.. &quot;get your own toys tho&quot; lol,&quot; a fan wrote.“Whoa, easy Tiger, give the girl a break,&quot; wrote another. &quot;Just kidding, Congratulations Bubba, you have a beautiful family!!”“My brain immediately doing the math of how long ago the Brickyard was 😆 congrats,&quot; someone commented.“Did some celebrating after the brickyard win, didn’t ya! Haha. Congrats!&quot; wrote another.Bubba Wallace currently drives the No. 23 car for 23XI Racing, a three-car NASCAR Cup Series team owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. He made the playoffs this year but failed to advance to the Round of 8. Wallace was the only driver from the 23XI camp who made the playoffs through wins.Wallace sits 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 2236 points to his name. 34 races into the season, the Alabama native has amassed six top fives and 14 top-10s.Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife congratulates Bubba Wallace and Amanda on baby number 2Blessings showered on Bubba Wallace and Amanda soon after they announced the news of their pregnancy. Among the well-wishers was Amy Earnhardt, the wife of NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt Jr.While Bubba Wallace made the announcement on X, Amanda posted the same on Instagram and wrote,&quot;2 under 2 🫣Will have to wait until March to see if Becks is getting a lil bro or sis!&quot;She also shared a few heartwarming moments with her husband and toddler. And that melted Amy’s heart.“Love this news!!!” she commented.(Source: Amanda Wallace/Instagram)Even Gianna Tulio, the wife of Wallace’s best friend and former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, doted on the couple and wrote,“I can’t wait!!!! 🥹🥹🥹”Even Blaney and his wife are expecting their first child in early 2026, during the off-season.“I ask him all the time, and I see it firsthand, being over at his place and flying together and stuff like that,” Blaney said of his friend. “You know, seeing Becks around and watching Becks grow up and stuff like that has been kind of neat. So yeah, I ask him all the time for advice, what are some goods and what are the struggles of a newborn and things like that.”For now, the drivers have their eyes fixed on their upcoming race, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Scheduled for this Sunday, October 26, fans can watch the 500-lap event live on Peacock (2 pm ET onwards) or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.