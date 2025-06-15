NASCAR fans gripped by emotions over home hero Daniel Suarez’s ‘impressive’ Mexico City Race triumph

Daniel Suarez pulled off one of the most memorable wins of his career in front of his home crowd in Mexico City, rallying from the back of the field to claim victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, The Chilango 150, on Saturday. It was an emotional moment, not just for the 33-year-old driver but for NASCAR fans, who flooded social media to celebrate their hometown hero’s win.

The race was at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where Daniel Suarez started from the rear in a backup JR Motorsports car after crashing during qualifying earlier in the day. Despite that, Suarez charged through the 37-car field to take the checkered flag, leading a race-high 19 laps.

He made the decisive move with 19 laps to go, surviving a chaotic three-wide restart involving Ty Gibbs and Connor Zilisch. The final lap tested Suarez one last time. Taylor Gray forced him off the track briefly, but Suarez kept control, regained the lead, and crossed the line first, sending the grandstands into a roar of chants and waving Mexican flags.

Trending

Suarez later admitted he had never experienced such crowd energy before, saying, “I got goosebumps. I felt so blessed.” Jeff Gluck summed it up best with a tweet. He captioned it,

"Unbelievable moment! Incredible stuff here in Mexico City!"

Expand Tweet

The fan reactions came pouring in almost immediately. One wrote,

"Very impressive."

Expand Tweet

"Almost like a movie!! 🍿 the home town hero returns to win the day!!!" another wrote.

"I'm glad he won today. He's a great guy. He's not my favorite driver but I hope he wins tomorrow too. It was a great race!" a fan expressed.

"Glad to see everyone finally smarting up and appreciating a cup guy racing in the Xfinity series." one commented.

"That’s what dreams are made for!!!" another commented.

"Incredible alright!🙄 " a fan expressed.

As for the rest of the race results, Taylor Gray finished in second place. Along with that, Austin Hill claimed third, racing for Richard Childress Racing.

Daniel Suarez fights through a qualifying crash to deliver an unforgettable performance

Earlier in the day, things looked bleak for Daniel Suarez. During his first flying lap in Xfinity qualifying, Suarez lost control in Turn 11 and went head-first into the barrier. The crash left his No. 9 Chevrolet heavily damaged and forced JR Motorsports to bring out a backup car.

Suarez later explained that the crash was caused by a brake problem. Via Bob Pockrass on X, Suarez said:

"I've been having issues with brakes pretty much all day... My pedal was just traveling too much and I just couldn't slow down... I felt like the car was never stopping. So it was unfortunate."

Expand Tweet

He also shared that the team was debating whether to fix the brakes before or after qualifying, but ultimately didn’t act in time. The crash left Suarez with no option but to start from the back under the international provisional rule.

With Saturday’s emotional high behind him, Daniel Suarez shifts focus to Sunday’s Cup Series race. He’ll start 10th in the first NASCAR Cup points event held outside the U.S. in 67 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.