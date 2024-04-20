NASCAR fans left surprised by Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick collaboration

The NASCAR fanbase has reacted to Kyle Busch's latest update as the Richard Childress Racing driver and former driver Kevin Harvick joined hands for a collaboration, surprising many.

Realtree is a camouflage-inspired outdoor apparel brand that has a history with Harvick and shares a dominant presence with the RCR driver. The former NASCAR driver had his first stint in a Realtree-backed car at the ARCA Menards Series race on October 16, 1999, with the final backing provided at the 2023 NOCO 400 run at the Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Busch has locked his share of sponsorship in the Truck Series and the latest outing with Realtree was at the SpeedyCash.com 250, where the 38-year-old reigned supreme.

The 10th Cup Series weekend is scheduled to flag off on Sunday, April 21. Ahead of the approaching 500.08-mile dash on the Talladega Superspeedway, Busch shared an image with Kevin Harvick and his daughter Piper Harvick, donning wildlife camo gear from their sponsor (via Kyle Busch on X):

The unforeseen partnership quickly gained traction and the fans were left surprised. One fan probably had a stack of hunting group lists, but witnessing the NASCAR aces in a realm like hunting prompted him to comment:

"I did not have this hunting group on my bingo card."

Another fan shared mutual belief as they didn't expect a collaboration like this and wrote:

"KFB and Happy chilling together. Never would have seen it coming. Legends. Legends."

One fan took a hilarious jibe at the adults while highlighting their trust in the 6-year-old, writing:

"Good lord, the only one I trust is Piper."

A fan claimed Piper as the "boss" of the group, commenting:

"2 HOF's and the boss!"

One fan expressed their disbelief while praising the Realtree-sponsored hunting group, writing:

"This is pretty neat. Never thought 10 years ago I’d see y’all hunting together. Good luck this weekend man."

Another fan took a hysterical take on the young one being with 'Rowdy' Busch, commenting:

"Pipers got a Rowdy friend there 🏁"

Kyle Busch "honored" to get backing from Realtree for his Texas Truck Series race

Before the #8 Chevrolet driver bagged his second Truck Series win of the season at the Texas Motor Speedway, he etched both stage wins and led 112 laps of the 167-lap run. With his triumph, Kyle Busch is now tied with Todd Bodine for having the most Truck wins (6) on the 1.5-mile asphalt.

The qualifying run for Busch's fourth Truck Series race saw him settle in the fourth spot after churning the best lap time of 29.346 seconds. REV Racing driver Nicholas Sanchez led the field as the race commenced. On Lap 33, Busch climbed to the P2 spot and five laps later, the Nevada native took the lead and ultimately grabbed the win.

Before kicking off his superior run in Texas, Kyle Busch said he was "honored" to race in the camo-inspired paint scheme, saying (via Jayski):

“Realtree has partnered with some of the most iconic names in NASCAR over a very proud history in the sport, so I’m honored that Bill and Tyler Jordan have chosen me to be the latest driver to carry Realtree’s iconic camouflage design on the race track."

