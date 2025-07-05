Kyle Busch took to his official social media account to share a "beautiful" message on the occasion of the United States of America's Independence Day. The Fourth of July marked the country's 249th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Celebrating the occasion, Busch shared a video on his X account, where he sang the national anthem with his family—wife Samantha Busch, son Brexton Busch, and daughter Lennix Busch.

The 33-second clip showed how Busch and his wife were guiding their little daughter to sing the national anthem, something the fans appreciated and lauded. Sharing the post on the micro-blogging site, Busch wrote,

"We sing the national anthem loud n proud in this family!! Happy 4th of July everyone!🇺🇸"

Here's the post by Busch, where he and his family were singing the national anthem with family:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans shared their thoughts. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "That’s a beautiful thing!!!!!!! Happy 4th Mr. Busch and family."

Larry Randolph @larry_randolph LINK That’s a beautiful thing!!!!!!! Happy 4th Mr. Busch and family.

"Happy 4th of July to my driver and his family! #Rowdynation," another fan wrote.

Aaron @Coffdaddy30 LINK Happy 4th of July to my driver and his family! #Rowdynation

Another fan wrote, "I love this so much."

My moms caregiver @mymomcare LINK I love this so much.

"I think I like you even more as a father than as a driver! Priorities Mr. Bush, it seems you have them!!" wrote a fan.

Richard W. Smoot @RichardWSmoot1 LINK I think I like you even more as a father than as a driver! Priorities Mr. Bush , it seems you have them!!

Another fan wrote, "Happy Independence Day Kyle and Family. Proud to be celebrating the 249th Birthday of America."

Ralph Sizemore @Sizemore6Ralph LINK Happy Independence Day Kyle and Family. Proud to be celebrating the 249 Birthday of America 🇺🇸

Kyle Busch is in "must-win" situation ahead of Chicago race weekend

Kyle Busch has yet to win a race this season and qualify for the NASCAR playoffs. The Richard Childress Racing driver stands far off from the playoffs and is in a 74-race winless drought. As his time is nearly running out, here's what he said about his upcoming races:

Kyle Busch drives during practice for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

“I would say if you find another winner outside (a playoff spot), then I would say you’re in a must-win (situation),” Busch said Friday. “I would say right now, today, pointing your way in with no more new winners is certainly doable. Our biggest fault is just not being able to get stage points.”

“I think it just boils down to all of us on our team being accountable,” Busch said. “Pit crew, myself, (crew chief) Randall (Burnett), engineers, everybody, and being able to do what we know how to do and what we’re paid to do, and that’s to execute. It starts here this weekend," he further added. (Via NBC)

Kyle Busch is in 20th place in the Drivers' Championship with 356 points after 18 races. So far, he has racked up a Top 5, two Top 10s, and faced two DNFs. Busch led a total of 62 laps, and his average start position has been 16.167, and his average finish position has been 18.333.

