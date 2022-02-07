"A really scummy move" - NASCAR fans react to Kyle Larson's incident with Justin Haley

NASCAR fans on Reddit and Twitter have exploded after the clash between Kyle Larson and Justin Haley at the Clash at LA Coliseum. The incident occurred with 34 laps left and saw Haley colliding into the wall.

The crash between the two drivers has been dubbed a 'racing incident' by officials, but various fans on Twitter and Reddit have given their own take on the clash. Kyle Larson and Justin Haley collided after the latter kept his car on the inside line, running out of space in the process.

One fan on Reddit criticized 2021 NASCAR Cup Series winner Larson for allegedly straying from the line and driving Haley into the wall. He called the incident a "really scummy move," while another fan wrote:

“Context only makes it worse. Established driver on rich team kills a car for a rookie on a team that probably can’t move mountains to get new Next Gens yet.”

While there is no evidence that the act was done on purpose, fans on Twitter joined in to criticize Larson for his apparently 'immature' driving style. One fan wrote:

❧ꪖꪜꫀ𝘳ꪗ𝘴ɀꪀ ☙ @SmallFemboi @timclark6996 @NASCARONFOX Coming back to this in a couple months when Larson sucks again lol @timclark6996 @NASCARONFOX Coming back to this in a couple months when Larson sucks again lol 😂

An F1 fan asked for an explanation in the comments section of the clip showing the incident. The newly-turned NASCAR fan struggled to understand why Larson was not penalized for his actions in the race.

One fan explained that the weight of cars in the sport coupled with the length of the track leads to frequent instances of contact between drivers. They wrote:

Matthew Carlson @MrMRC182 @BejiniManari @NASCARONFOX racing incident. when cars are this close, this heavy, on a track this short you're bound to touch at some point. @BejiniManari @NASCARONFOX racing incident. when cars are this close, this heavy, on a track this short you're bound to touch at some point.

NASCAR fans react to Clash at LA Coliseum

The sport was successful in introducing the highly-anticipated event, with many fans on social media reacting to Joey Logano's epic win in California. The Clash at LA was full of glamor, with former N.W.A. legend Ice Cube's brilliant six-minute set at half-time wooing fans.

XXL Magazine @XXL



Ice Cube really just performed in the middle of a Nascar race Ice Cube really just performed in the middle of a Nascar race 🔥🔥https://t.co/Kc10VsyFFv

Some fans, however, criticized the event, claiming the track was too small to host an event of this caliber. Others claimed the sport was lucky not to have witnessed a demolition derby at the event given the top speeds these cars are capable of reaching. One fan on Twitter wrote:

Christopher Kirk @captkirk42 @LWNoah_Wilson @NASCAR @joeylogano @Team_Penske Track was too small for the size of the cars. Track position pretty much was the deciding factor. Fair assessment . It was ok, but I would not advise doing that again. @LWNoah_Wilson @NASCAR @joeylogano @Team_Penske Track was too small for the size of the cars. Track position pretty much was the deciding factor. Fair assessment . It was ok, but I would not advise doing that again.

Another fan shared a similar opinion, claiming the race was good as a one-off event. The fan did not show any excitement for NASCAR to return to the venue in the future, writing:

Noah Wilson @LWNoah_Wilson @NASCAR @joeylogano @Team_Penske So overall opinion? I mean it wasn’t great but wasn’t bad either I think it was a good party but the racing was kinda slow, not much action. And pretty much boring. Bust or win? I’d say a mixture of both. I don’t think enough to come back for a clash but an all star race @NASCAR @joeylogano @Team_Penske So overall opinion? I mean it wasn’t great but wasn’t bad either I think it was a good party but the racing was kinda slow, not much action. And pretty much boring. Bust or win? I’d say a mixture of both. I don’t think enough to come back for a clash but an all star race

Also Read Article Continues below

While it is unclear whether the sport will return to the venue in the future, it is certain that LA brings its own share of excitement due to its association with Hollywood and celebrity culture.

Edited by Anurag C