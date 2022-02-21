NASCAR fans react to Myatt Snider's Daytona crash

The NASCAR Xfinity Series 2022 season kicked off on Saturday, February 19, at Daytona International Speedway. The event, however, didn’t end well for Myatt Snider after he was involved in a horrific crash on the final lap.

The incident didn’t go down well with NASCAR fans as they took to Twitter to vent their feelings in the aftermath, with one fan tweeting:

Off brand Kermit the Frog @WookieAutomoTV



Between Bodine, Larson, Edwards, Coulter, Dillon, and now Myatt, we've gotten EXTREMELY lucky we haven't gotten another Russell Peters type of incident. Darian Gilliam @BlackFlagMatter



#NASCAR tHeSe CaRs gEt AiRbORnE sO wE sHoUlD sToP rAcInG sUpErSpEeDwAyS 🤓 I'm tired of seeing cars getting ripped to shreds in the grandstands, especially when it's someone you consider a friend.Between Bodine, Larson, Edwards, Coulter, Dillon, and now Myatt, we've gotten EXTREMELY lucky we haven't gotten another Russell Peters type of incident.

Fans applauded NASCAR for the design of the Next Gen cars, mentioning that despite the car having huge damage, Myatt Snider walked out. One fan stated:

Rod J Davis @CEORJD @NASCARonNBC @XfinityRacing The design of these cars are awesome. To see the engine pop out and all that damage yet he walked away from that one. Amen @petenajarian @NASCARonNBC @XfinityRacing The design of these cars are awesome. To see the engine pop out and all that damage yet he walked away from that one. Amen @petenajarian

However, other fans accredit the survival of Myatt Snider to the engineers. They have spent the last two decades designing the cars to ensure they are among the safest race cars in the world.

Faith @RoseOfWindsong NASCAR engineers who spent the last 2 decades designing, testing, and implementing the safety features that make stock cars some of the safest racecars in the world when y'all say, "it's a miracle Myatt Snider survived that crash; glory be to God!". NASCAR engineers who spent the last 2 decades designing, testing, and implementing the safety features that make stock cars some of the safest racecars in the world when y'all say, "it's a miracle Myatt Snider survived that crash; glory be to God!". https://t.co/93s9DA98je

Everything started well in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Every driver was pushing to their limit. Things suddenly turned ugly on the last lap as Snider pushed hard to touch the finish line.

The Jordan Anderson Racing driver tried to move from his lane before his car got airborne, flipping and finally hitting the Speedway walls.The crash not only got car debris scattered everywhere, but it also stripped out of his engine.

Despite the fiery crash, he was lucky to have walked out of the car with minor injuries.

Bubba Wallace Jr. was among the drivers who had witnessed the shocking incident. While reacting to the crash, he tweeted:

After the incident, while talking to the assembled media about the incident, Myatt said:

“I have never actually flipped in a race car. That’s kind of wild to think.”

The 27-year-old confirmed that he will be fit for the next week’s Auto Speedway which will be held in California. At the end of the day, Austin Hill was left in celebration after winning the race.

Quick Highlights of Myatt Snider racing in NASCAR

Myatt Snider entered Daytona International Speedway to race for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season using the No. 31 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing, where he competes full time.

The 27-year-old won his first race in February last year at Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Richard Childress Racing team.

In 2020, he decided to compete on two teams as a full-time driver for Richard Childress Racing and Ryan Sieg Racing. On a personal front, Myatt Snider is the son of NBC reporter Marty Snider.

