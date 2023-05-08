NASCAR fans react as Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson throw punches at each other post-race at Kansas

NASCAR Cup Series' visit to Kansas Speedway saw drivers Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin make headlines and play protagonist in seperate incidents during and after the AdventHealth 400, unrelated to each other for once. The 267-lap-long event on Sunday saw many storylines unfold on the 1.5-mile-long track, many of which came through as both a surprise and a treat for race fans.

While Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin battled in one of the season's most intense finishes to a race in the final 30 laps of the race, drivers further down the order seemed to disagree with each others' racing etiquette on the track. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain and Cup Series rookie Noah Gragson came to blows on pit road after the 400-mile-long event.

In an highly emotionally charged exchange that saw Gragson upset with Chastain for crowding him up the track, the former was seen taking a hold of the Alva, Florida native, while making aggressive advances towards him. What ensued after was the watermelon farmer taking a swing at the Las Vegas, Nevada native, only to be broken up by trackside security immediatedly afterwards.

Fans of the sport immediately reacted to the incident which caught everyone;s attention immediatly. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Fine the guy in the gold shirt."

"Bro is the villain"

"Can’t take a guy with a haircut like that seriously lol"

"Think I saw Ross say “stop” at least twice before Ross launched. Landed it, too."

"Let em fight next time Ross has had it coming for a long time"

"Breaking news @RossChastain sponsor @AdventHealth will provide medical care for @NoahGragson. Right now the doctor is reporting hurt feelings."

Noah Gragson elaborates on his tussle with Ross Chastain after the Cup Series race at Kansas

Legacy MC driver Noah Gragson came on strongly in the media even after security diffusing a fight between him and Ross Chastain after the AdventHealth 400. Speaking on how the Trackhouse Racing driver does not recieve enough flak for his on-track actions, the Las Vegas, Nevada native said:

"Nobody confronts the guy. I went down there, grabbed him and showed my displeasure. I'm sick and tired of it, the guy just runs into everyone."

Ross Chastain managed to finish in the top-5 after the 400-mile-long race at the 1.5-mile-long track, whereas Noah Gragson could only manage a P29 result. Watch out for these two as NASCAR heads to Darlington Raceway next Sunday for the throwback weekend.

