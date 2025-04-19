NASCAR fans slam FOX for their 'pathetic' decision regarding the Rockingham race

Fans weren’t happy with NASCAR on FOX’s latest decision of adding Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar to its broadcast booth for Friday’s (April 18) Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway. Hocevar, who drives the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevy, is currently in his sophomore year in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The series is on a week-long hiatus before returning to Talladega Superspeedway on April 27 for the Jack Link’s 500. The 188-lap race will be televised on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on the Truck Series race at Rockingham, as it marked the return of the series to the D-shaped oval track for the first time since 2013. But when Hocevar was seen speaking with Jamie Little and Michael Waltrip in the broadcast booth (via a post on X), fans reacted to it.

“That’s pathetic,” a fan commented.

Reflecting on FS1’s remote broadcasting session, another fan wrote:

“retweet to scare FOX.”

Here are a few other reactions to FOX going remote in 2025:

“CC @MW55 @JamieLittleTV . Broadcast sucks when they aren’t at the track,” someone wrote.

“This makes nascar seem soo not important. First race at this “local” race track in 12 years. So let’s broadcast from an office an hour and 44 mins away,” another added.

“We have to stop watching period only chance things change,” a fan suggested.

On the racing side of things, Tyler Ankrum emerged victorious, snapping a 130-race winless streak. He crossed the finish line by a margin of 6.657 seconds over runner-up Jake Garcia. The victory gave Ankrum an automatic spot in the 2025 playoffs.

NASCAR Cup driver Carson Hocevar to make four Truck starts with Spire in 2025

During the Truck practice at Rockingham on Friday, Carson Hocevar revealed that he was going to run four Truck Series races under the banner of Spire Motorsports in 2025.

Hocevar hasn’t run a single Truck race since the 2023 season, during which he won four races driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports and made the Championship 4. This time around, he will drive Spire’s No. 7 machine with sponsorship from Chili’s.

Spire Motorsports reshared the news through a recent post on X, which read:

"CH is getting back in the seat. CarsonHocevar will pilot our No. 7 for four races this @NASCAR_Trucks season!"

Hocevar will be seen competing at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2, Kansas Speedway on May 10, Michigan International Speedway on June 7, and Pocono Raceway on June 20. All the aforementioned races, except for the one at Michigan (which will be shown on FOX), will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

