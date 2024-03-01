NASCAR fans teased a possible Honda return by Marshall Pruett

NASCAR could potentially welcome a fourth manufacturer into the sport, as Japanese automaker Honda continues to weigh its IndyCar future after its contract expires in 2026.

Late last year, Chuck Schifsky, American Honda Motorsports Manager, had raised concerns over the rising manufacturing costs in IndyCar. Schifsky had specifically stated that if not for a wholesale change in regulations, the company would exit the sport and could either head towards NASCAR or strengthen its F1 efforts.

In the latest episode of The Marshall Pruett podcast, the RACER.com journalist touched on Honda's plans for the future. He referenced Schifsky's remarks, alluding to the specificity with which the high-ranking Honda executive mentioned the stock car series, indicating that the Japanese manufacturer had a genuine interest in joining the sport.

"You probably read or picked up on what we wrote a couple of months ago with Honda’s Chuck Schifsky providing those quotes, him mentioning that they had options certainly after 2026 and they could have a variety of options, leave and go to NASCAR. He would not have mentioned that series specifically if there was not a reason, right?"

He added:

"When you have a highly intelligent person, when you have a person like Chuck, answer the questions like he did, and specifically cite a racing series or multiple racing series..., anytime you name specifics, someone like Chuck, your ears should perk up and go 'that wasn't by accident.'"

Pruett later delivered good news for Honda fans who followed stock car racing and added:

"If you’re a Honda fan and you like NASCAR, you’re probably going to be really happy here in the future."

Honda's current contract as an engine supplier in IndyCar expires after the 2026 season and the prospect of the manufacturer exiting the sport might upset IndyCar fans. However, it also presents an opportunity for Honda to potentially explore new avenues.

Reports suggest NASCAR pursuing a fourth manufacturer

According to a recent report by Sports Business Journal, a new manufacturer could soon be joining the Cup Series in the near future, with the negotiations already underway.

Prior to the Daytona 500 weekend, NASCAR COO Steve O'Donnell told the SBJ that negotiations to add a new manufacturer are 'heating up'. The upper management has reportedly been chasing Honda for years and continues to remain in talks with the automobile manufacturer.

The introduction of the next-gen car in the Cup Series was specifically aimed at reducing the costs of manufacturing the components, thus enticing new OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to join the sport and compete against Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford.

The last time the Cup Series featured four manufacturers was in 2012, marking Dodge's final year in the stock car series.