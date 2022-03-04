"That's how Elvis went out" - NASCAR fans troll Kyle Busch after claim about energy drink

Joe Gibbs Racing's Kyle Busch is one of the best NASCAR drivers holding several track records. Apart from being an established driver, Busch has also stretched his wings further and ventured into businesses.

The car #18 driver has invested heavily in the beverage sector. He launched his first energy drink in 2020 alongside his partner Jeff Church, a well-known businessman. Their first brand was named Rowdy Energy and it has been doing well in the market. It has now launched another brand called Rowdy Energy Power Burn.

After the launch, the driver took Twitter account to celebrate his big move. According to Busch's tweet about the drink, it can burn almost 150 calories upon consumption. He wrote:

“It’s a new day for @rowdyenergy!! Introducing Rowdy Energy Power Burn, sold exclusively at @7eleven and @Speedway. Burn up to 150 calories per can w 160 mg of natural caffeine n boosted w electrolytes for enhanced hydration. All flavors zero sugar! Feel the burn #RowdyNation!”

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch



Introducing Rowdy Energy Power Burn, sold exclusively at



Feel the burn, It's a new day for @rowdyenergy !!Introducing Rowdy Energy Power Burn, sold exclusively at @7eleven and @Speedway . Burn up to 150 calories per can w 160 mg of natural caffeine n boosted w electrolytes for enhanced hydration. All flavors zero sugar!Feel the burn, #RowdyNation It's a new day for @rowdyenergy!!Introducing Rowdy Energy Power Burn, sold exclusively at @7eleven and @Speedway. Burn up to 150 calories per can w 160 mg of natural caffeine n boosted w electrolytes for enhanced hydration. All flavors zero sugar!Feel the burn, #RowdyNation! https://t.co/M6fGKtRRlK

The message was delivered differently as his promotional advert turned into a meme. Fans flocked to the announcement with hilarious comments, with one fan writing:

“Hey that’s how Elvis went out. Don’t you want to die like the king?”

Some even went ahead and came up with the side effects of the drink stating it could lead to a heart attack. Others, meanwhile, suggested excessive diarrhea was part of the side effects.

Most of the fans were supportive, however, and are eagerly waiting for it to land in stores.

Soulfleezy @TheSoulf1y @KyleBusch @rowdyenergy @7eleven @Speedway This is great! Can’t wait to order some when they become available online. Also wanted to wish you the best of luck this weekend. Looking forward to the truck race, miss you being in the trucks! @KyleBusch @rowdyenergy @7eleven @Speedway This is great! Can’t wait to order some when they become available online. Also wanted to wish you the best of luck this weekend. Looking forward to the truck race, miss you being in the trucks! 👊😉

Another fan was intrigued by the claims made by Busch, asking:

“So what is the chemical compound that causes the 150 calorie burn. Genuinely interested not trying to be an ass.”

General Green @General_Green5 @KyleBusch @rowdyenergy @7eleven @Speedway So what is the chemical compound that causes the 150 calorie burn. Genuinely interested not trying to be an ass. @KyleBusch @rowdyenergy @7eleven @Speedway So what is the chemical compound that causes the 150 calorie burn. Genuinely interested not trying to be an ass.

Kyle Busch's dream to have his own beverage industry

Kyle Busch has been in the beverage industry for over 10 years and one of his dreams was to own a company of his own. Following his successful career, he joined hands with veteran businessman Jeff Church to come up with Rowdy Energy. The drink attracted a total of forty investors including CircleUp, Marcus Lemonis, The Kraft Group, Scott Borchetta and other established brands.

Two years down the line, the brand has grown and expanded, launching another drink dubbed Rowdy Energy Power Burn. The new brand comes in four flavors, including Watermelon, Pineapple Passionfruit, Pink Lemonade, and Mango Dragonfruit.

Edited by Anurag C