NASCAR favorite Chase Elliott flies to Super Bowl LIX in his $1,8000,000 private jet

Chase Elliott showed up for Super Bowl LIX in his $1.8 million, custom-painted 2006 Cessna Citation 525B. The news of his arrival was announced by radaratlas2 on X, (formerly known as Twitter.)

Elliott’s private jet wasn’t the only one that brought a motorsports icon to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. IndyCar driver Marco Andretti’s aircraft flew in on the same day as well. Even American rapper and songwriter Jay-Z was in attendance.

Reporting the star-studded lineup, radaratlas2 wrote,

“You're prob tired of me posting about interesting planes in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX but here's a handful of arrivals in the past 24hrs: #N411NB - Vivek Ramaswamy #N44440 - Jay-Z #N510SR - Miami Dolphins #N800MA - Marco Andretti #N9CE - Chase Elliott.”

Elliott met with NASCAR vet Clint Bowyer moments before the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two clicked a photo together, and the Hendrick Motorsports ace recently posted it on X.

Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series is less than a week away from his 2025 Daytona 500 bid. The crown jewel event is scheduled for Sunday, February 16, and will be televised on FOX from 2:30 pm ET onwards.

Notably, 2025 marks the 67th running of the iconic 500-miler. It also marks Elliot’s tenth season in the Cup Series, and his tenth attempt at the “Great American Race.”

Amazon Prime Video joins Chase Elliott as his primary sponsor for 2025

As per the latest reports, Amazon Prime Video will join the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team for three-point races in 2025. Their stint begins at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, followed by Kansas Speedway on May 11 and the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18.

Elliott revealed the new paint scheme through a post on X. He said,

“Looking forward to this partnership with @SportsonPrime. Starting with a good looking ride! 🔥”

Stacey Rosenson, Amazon’s Director and Head of U.S. Sports Marketing, addressed the same during a press release and said,

“It represents an exciting extension of our new NASCAR relationship. Chase is a wildly popular, championship-winning driver, and we can’t wait to see the No. 9 Prime Video team in action as we approach our streaming debut.”

Amazon Prime will cover five races throughout the first half of the season, besides providing exclusive coverage of practice and qualifying sessions. However, the Daytona 500 isn’t one of the races that Amazon Prime is expected to televise.

