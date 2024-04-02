NASCAR favorite Chase Elliott recalls life-changing meeting with Rick Hendrick

Former NASCAR champion Chase Elliott recently shed light on a crucial meeting that shaped his career and bridged his relationship with his current team boss Rick Hendrick.

Throughout his career, Chase Elliott has gone on to become one of the fan-favorites of the sport. A second-generation driver and the son of racing icon Bill Elliott, Chase picked up motorsports at a young age.

At 16 years of age, Elliott, already a star in the Pro Late Model Series, signed a three-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports and made his Truck Series debut shortly. He has since broken several records and also won a NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2020.

However, in a recent interview with Bob Pockrass, Elliott revealed the details of his meeting with the legendary Hendrick Motorsports owner, Rick Hendrick. The meeting laid the foundation for his partnership with the legendary team owner.

Recalling the incident, Elliott revealed the details of Rick Hendrick personally picking him and his father up from the airport. Chase Elliott elaborated:

"He just said 'you want to talk,' and he showed us around the building. We went inside his man cave in here. Got to look at all his cars and we toured every piece of the shop. Went through the engine shop. Went through what used to be the chassis transfer shop, and body shop over there."

Highlighting Hendrick's down-to-earthiness, Elliott added:

"Obviously walked through the original building up on the hill, which is where his office is. Just just sat down and talked, you know, just like talking to anybody."

Chase Elliott on valuing Rick Hendrick's crucial time

Despite his status as a high school kid at the time, Hendrick personally introduced Elliott to the facility, leaving a lasting impression on the budding racer.

"I just appreciated how personal it was. I'm sure he's got much better things to do. Around this facility, you know, I had no business doing that. He had much better things to worry about. So I appreciate that. And I'll always take that with me."

Beyond the Cup Series, Chase Elliott has also won the 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has been named NASCAR's Most Popular Driver a total of six times.

The 28-year-old driver finds himself eighth in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after seven races. Elliott secured his first top 5 finish of the season in the recent Richmond Cup race.