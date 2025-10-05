NASCAR favorite Chase Elliott refuses to ease up at the Roval despite locking into next playoff round

Chase Elliott will head to the Charlotte Roval locked into the next round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs. However, he insisted that he will not ease his pace to maintain his team's &quot;pretty high&quot; intensity.The seven-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award winner came back from eighth place and edged Denny Hamlin by 0.069 seconds to grab the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway last weekend. Ahead of this Sunday's Round of 12 elimination race at the Roval, Elliott talked about his plan to stay consistent.&quot;Keeps your strategy really simple especially if you are a contender on the day and have good pace. A lot of those questions are just answered on how fast or slow you are, you know, truthfully. So I feel like our intensity is usually pretty high,&quot; Chase Elliott told Bob Pockrass.The Hendrick Motorsports driver has 10 top-5 finishes so far this season and two previous wins at the Charlotte road course.&quot;I feel like we're always really locked in on what we need to do. I don't know that the situation really changes that. We still try to show up each week and be really prepared. And I thought we had a good week of prep this week and kind of went about our business like we would have done if we hadn't won last week. So I think that's an important thing to keep that cadence and keep your process the same because it's not like the season's over,&quot; he added.While Elliott is one of only two drivers with multiple wins at the Roval, his wins came in 2019 and 2020. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, landed two wins in 2021 and 2024, but Shane van Gisbergen has dominated road and street courses this season.Elliott also qualified in 15th place for the Bank of America Roval 400. Meanwhile, Van Gisbergen recorded the second-highest speed behind pole winner Tyler Reddick.&quot;It's kind of a makeshift road course&quot; - Chase Elliott points to lack of flow at Charlotte RovalChase Elliott explained that the &quot;choppy&quot; and &quot;makeshift&quot; Charlotte road course did not have a natural rhythm or flow during another pre-race interview on Saturday. The No. 9 Chevy driver noted that Watkins Glen, Sonoma, or COTA are built with turns that naturally connect, but the Roval felt uneven since it was made inside an oval track.&quot;It's a really choppy road course, and it's kind of a makeshift road course. ... Having a rhythm and a flow is a really important piece of road racing, at least it is for me, and this is one of those places where it just doesn’t really come naturally,&quot; Chase Elliott said, via Speedwaymedia.com.Elliott added that it makes it harder to find consistency and speed and that on some weekends, he manages to find that balance, while on others, it’s more difficult.The green flag for the Charlotte Roval race will wave at around 2:05 p.m. CT on Sunday (October 5).