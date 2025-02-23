NASCAR figure Greg Biffle leaves friend stunned after unexpected modification to his brand-new Bronco Raptor

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle secretly modified his friend, Mike Ringquist's brand-new Bronco Raptor’s exhaust with a NASCAR-style exhaust to see his reaction in a video. Biffle competed in NASCAR between the late 1990s and mid-2010s.

The 55-year-old retired from full-time racing after the 2016 season but has returned to stock car racing a few times in 2019 and 2022.

Biffle shared the prank on his YouTube channel and explained the plan at the start, saying:

"I had this great idea that my buddy Mike, his Raptor Bronco that he absolutely cherishes, would sound so much better with some straight side-pipe exhaust on it. So, while he was out in the desert in Glamis, driving home, I got his key code from him and took it to my buddy Danny's muffler shop. We did a bunch of work on it, it was a hell of a lot of fun." (00:20 onwards)

Biffle's friend, who had a drive to Charlotte ahead of him, seemed upset after the change and said:

"That is obnoxious as hell." (15:30).

Meanwhile, Biffle ended the video saying:

"I could tell. I can tell, he loves it. Mission accomplished. Oh that was great, he was so surprised." (17:50)

Greg Biffle currently participates in a UTV racing series, which he started in 2018.

"I think I need to work on my driver coaching" - Greg Biffle on Cleetus McFarland's return to NASCAR

Greg Biffle collected two NASCAR championships, one each in the Truck and Xfinity Series. He raced for Roush Fenway Racing for most of his NASCAR career and collected 19 wins in the Cup series over 16 years.

Biffle responded to YouTuber Cleetus McFarland's announcement earlier this week about returning to ARCA at Talladega in April this year. He shared a video on Instagram with the caption:

"You think Daytona was crazy? Just wait until Dega. I think I need to work on my driver coaching a bit so we don’t zig when we should have zagged."

McFarland made his ARCA Menards debut at the season-opening race at Daytona last week but his day ended early after a crash on lap 15.

"I basically taught him everything he knows about driving a car. And today he’s going to prove that. Now if he does some dumb s**t out there, that’s not me. I did not tell him to do that. Now if he drives that thing to the front and gets the trophy, and tears up that infield, and we together don’t wear sleeves for two years? That’s what I taught him," Greg Biffle said.

Greg Biffle, a Vancouver, Washington native, helped with relief efforts in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene last September. He used his helicopter to deliver supplies and rescue people. McFarland also accompanied him on certain missions.

