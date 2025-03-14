NASCAR figures like Jimmie Johnson, Amy Earnhardt, Kenny Wallace react to LMC crew chief’s ‘karaoke’ on iconic Backstreet Boys song 

Legacy Motor Club (LMC) team owner Jimmie Johnson recently reacted to crew chief, Travis Mack's performance on the hit 1999 Backstreet Boys song, 'I Want It That Way.' Earlier this week, LMC announced a partnership with Live Nation and Vibee for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The sponsorship promotes the band’s upcoming Las Vegas residency, Into The Millennium.

Ad

As part of the deal, John Hunter Nemechek will sport the Backstreet Boys paint scheme for Sunday's Pennzoil 400. Mack also recently performed to the iconic song beside the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE and Johnson commented on the Instagram post with an emoji.

"🕺🏻" Jimmie Johnson reacted.

Source: @legacy.motorclub on Instagram

👏👏👏👏" Amy Earnhardt commented.

Ad

Trending

Source: @legacy.motorclub on Instagram

"😁🕺🕺🕺🕺" Kenny Wallace added.

Ad

Source: @legacy.motorclub on Instagram

Ad

LMC has previously teamed up with rock bands, including Guns N’ Roses and Creed. For this year's season-opening race, the Daytona 500, Johnson drove the NBA star Shaquille O’Neal-inspired car, sponsored by Carvana, and finished third. This was the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion's best finish in the Next Gen car.

"We're thrilled to work with Live Nation and Vibee, and bring partners known for creating best-in-class fan experiences, to the NASCAR stage. We had successful campaigns with Guns N’ Roses and Creed in the past, and Backstreet Boys will be just as fun. The No. 42 Toyota Camry looks really cool and we can’t wait for fans to see the Backstreet Boys represented on track," Jimmie Johnson in a statement.

Ad

Johnson, who also drives the team's No. 84 part-time, took over as the majority owner of LMC in January.

"I need to come here with a different agenda" - Jimmie Johnson on LMC owner/driver responsibility

Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time racing in NASCAR after the end of the 2020 season. He competed in the IndyCar Series for the following two years but returned to the Cup Series as co-owner and part-time driver for Legacy Motor Club in 2023.

Ad

"I still want to be behind the wheel. But it’s really...I need to come here with a different agenda," Jimmie Johnson said (Associated Press).

" I have been much more focused on business (operations), on revenue, on sponsorship, that I ever did on, or thought on, the competition side. We’re really catching our breath here at the revenue side, much more under control. I do know that I want to get deeper into the competition side, and I believe that’ll have me at the track," he added.

Ad

LMC currently fields two full-time cars in the Cup Series for John Hunter Nemechek (No. 42) and Erik Jones (No. 43).

Nemechek's best finish this season was fifth at the Daytona 500. He also managed another top-10 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, Jones is ranked 19th in the points standings and Nemechek 13th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback