NASCAR: Two crew chiefs suspended, three more fined for Phoenix infractions

NASCAR has handed down suspensions and fines for offenses at Phoenix Raceway. Crew chiefs Jeremy Bullins and Travis Mack will miss the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday while Jonathan Stewart has been suspended indefinitely. Three other crew chiefs received fines as well.

Bullins, who crews the No. 2 of Brad Keselowski, and Mack from the No. 99 of Daniel Suarez, received fines of $20,000 and were suspended for the next Cup Series Points Paying Event (Atlanta). They violated Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels, Lug nut(s) not properly installed. The post-race inspection infraction was for two or more lugs missing.

The three crew chiefs who received fines were Matt McCall (No. 1, Kurt Busch), Ben Beshore (No. 18, Kyle Busch), and Ryan Fugle (No. 24, William Byron). They were also in violation of Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels, Lug nut(s) not properly installed. The post-race inspection infraction was for one lug missing.

NASCAR enforced drug policy

Stewart violated NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy (Sections 12.9 and 19, Behavioral). He is listed as the engineer for GMS Racing’s Camping World Truck Series No. 21 entry.

NASCAR began random drug testing of drivers, crew members, and officials in 2009. Individuals who fail to test, fail to appear for a test, leave before the test is over, or fail to cooperate is also considered a positive test.

To be reinstated by NASCAR, Stewart must take part in the organization’s Road to Recovery Program, which could include counseling, treatment, or rehabilitation.

