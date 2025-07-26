NASCAR under fire as fans slam Stewart Friesen’s IRP disqualification on his birthday

Stewart Friesen was disqualified after his third‑place result at Indianapolis Raceway Park and fans online were quick to criticize NASCAR for ruining his birthday.NASCAR announced that the No. 52 Halmar‑Friesen Racing Toyota truck failed post‑race inspection and was too low in the front. Friesen, who celebrated his 42nd birthday and his 200th Truck Series start on Friday night (July 25), was officially placed in last (35th) and stripped of his stage points.NASCAR fans let out their disappointment for Friesen on X.&quot;Way to ruin a guys birthday!&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Wow really!!!! That's ridiculous, there are more important things to worry about than that. That's one reason why I stopped watching,&quot; another user wrote.Friesen is now the tenth driver across NASCAR's national series to be disqualified post‑race this year. Some fans also questioned the need for the height regulations.&quot;It's 2025, ride height rules are ridiculous, when Late model stocks went to no ride height rule, like cup, the cost of there springs went from $1000-$1500 dollar rentons to $75 to $100 straight springs you can buy pretty much anywhere. The rest of motorsports is laughing at us,&quot; another shared.&quot;So it passed pre-race inspection. They ran the race and somehow the truck didn't pass ride height in post-race. The process is flawed when this can keep on happening,&quot; wrote a fan.The disqualification for height violations after a failed post‑race technical inspection, which was added in 2019, makes sure that no vehicle gains an aero advantage from running too low.However, critics argue the rule encourages risky setups. Engineers push trucks to the limit and small failures or spring issues can cause disqualifications.Stewart Friesen's team cites part malfunction to appeal the penaltyStewart Friesen qualified in 21st place for the TSport 200 race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. However, his race strategy to pit early for new tires helped him lead at the start of the final stage and hold on for a top‑three finish.The ruling knocked Friesen out of a potential top‑10 run in regular‑season points. He fell from what would have been 10th place down to 13th in the standings. Friesen's team, Halmar Friesen Racing, declared plans to appeal the penalty. The team argued that a part failure during the race caused the ride‑height violation.&quot;The Halmer Friesen Racing team will be going to the NASCAR Appellate Board after our third-place disqualification. ... We believe the post-race heights disqualification was caused by a part malfunction that occurred during the race by circumstances out of our control,&quot; the team shared in an online statement shared by Stewart Friesen on X.Stewart Friesen had secured a playoff berth after winning the triple overtime race at Michigan in early June. He broke a 72-race winless streak and remains locked for the playoffs, which will start at Darlington Raceway in August.