NASCAR at Fontana 2022: NCS Wise Power 400 full entry list, schedule and odds

The 2022 Wise Power 400 is the second NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, February 27 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.
More than a thousand spectators will be present at the Auto Club Speedway for the 2022 Wise Power 400. The race was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alex Bowman was the winner of 2020 Auto Club 400. The race will be broadcast on FOX and streamed on the Fox Sports App.
The second event of the Cup Series was contested over 200 laps on a two-mile D-shaped oval truck. Previously, Wise Power 400 known as the Auto Club 400 from 2011 to 2020.
Opening odds of 2022 NASCAR Wise Power 400
Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers competing at the Auto Club Speedway.
1. Kyle Larson, +400
2. Kyle Busch, +800
3. Chase Elliott, +800
4. Denny Hamlin, +850
5. Alex Bowman, +1400
6. William Byron, +1200
7. Joey Logano, +1400
8. Ryan Blaney, +1200
9. Martin Truex Jr., +1000
10. Kevin Harvick, +1500
11. Brad Keselowski, +2000
12. Tyler Reddick, +1600
13. Kurt Busch, +2000
14. Ross Chastain, +2500
15. Christopher Bell, +3000
16. Austin Cindric, +3500
17. Austin Dillon, +4000
18. Chris Buescher, +5000
19. Chase Briscoe, +5000
20. Harrison Burton, +6000
21. Aric Almirola, +7000
22. Justin Haley, +7000
23. Daniel Suarez, +8000
24. Erik Jones, +8000
25. Bubba Wallace, +8000
26. Daniel Hemric, +8000
27. Cole Custer, +10000
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
29. Ty Dillon, +15000
30. Todd Gilliland, +15000
31. Michael McDowell, +15000
32. Corey Lajoie, +25000
33. David Ragan, +25000
34. Cody Ware, +100000
35. B.J. McLeod, +100000
36. Josh Bilicki, +100000
2022 NASCAR Wise Power 400 full entry list
Here is the entry list for the 36 NASCAR cars that will take part at Auto Club Speedway.
1. Ross Chastain
2. Austin Cindric
3. Austin Dillon
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Kyle Larson
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Corey LaJoie
8. Tyler Reddick
9. Chase Elliott
10. Aric Almirola
11. Denny Hamlin
12. Ryan Blaney
13. Chase Briscoe
14. David Ragan
15. Daniel Hemric
16. Chris Buescher
17. Kyle Busch
18. Martin Truex Jr.
19. Christopher Bell
20. Harrison Burton
21. Joey Logano
22. Bubba Wallace
23. William Byron
24. Justin Haley
25. Michael McDowell
26. Todd Gilliland
27. Cole Custer
28. Ty Dillion
29. Erik Jones
30. Kurt Busch
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
32. Alex Bowman
33. Cody Ware
34. Landan Cassill
35. BJ Mcleod
36. Daniel Suarez