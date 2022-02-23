NASCAR at Fontana 2022: NCS Wise Power 400 full entry list, schedule and odds

The 2022 Wise Power 400 is the second NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, February 27 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

More than a thousand spectators will be present at the Auto Club Speedway for the 2022 Wise Power 400. The race was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Bowman was the winner of 2020 Auto Club 400. The race will be broadcast on FOX and streamed on the Fox Sports App.

The second event of the Cup Series was contested over 200 laps on a two-mile D-shaped oval truck. Previously, Wise Power 400 known as the Auto Club 400 from 2011 to 2020.

Opening odds of 2022 NASCAR Wise Power 400

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers competing at the Auto Club Speedway.

1. Kyle Larson, +400

2. Kyle Busch, +800

3. Chase Elliott, +800

4. Denny Hamlin, +850

5. Alex Bowman, +1400

6. William Byron, +1200

7. Joey Logano, +1400

8. Ryan Blaney, +1200

9. Martin Truex Jr., +1000

10. Kevin Harvick, +1500

11. Brad Keselowski, +2000

12. Tyler Reddick, +1600

13. Kurt Busch, +2000

14. Ross Chastain, +2500

15. Christopher Bell, +3000

16. Austin Cindric, +3500

17. Austin Dillon, +4000

18. Chris Buescher, +5000

19. Chase Briscoe, +5000

20. Harrison Burton, +6000

21. Aric Almirola, +7000

22. Justin Haley, +7000

23. Daniel Suarez, +8000

24. Erik Jones, +8000

25. Bubba Wallace, +8000

26. Daniel Hemric, +8000

27. Cole Custer, +10000

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000

29. Ty Dillon, +15000

30. Todd Gilliland, +15000

31. Michael McDowell, +15000

32. Corey Lajoie, +25000

33. David Ragan, +25000

34. Cody Ware, +100000

35. B.J. McLeod, +100000

36. Josh Bilicki, +100000

2022 NASCAR Wise Power 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 NASCAR cars that will take part at Auto Club Speedway.

1. Ross Chastain

2. Austin Cindric

3. Austin Dillon

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Kyle Larson

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Corey LaJoie

8. Tyler Reddick

9. Chase Elliott

10. Aric Almirola

World Racing Media @WRMediaGroup 2022 Wise Power 400 Entry List

1. R. Chastain J. Marks

2. A. Cindric (R) R. Penske

3. A. Dillon R. Childress

4. K. Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing

5. K. Larson R. Hendrick

6. B. Keselowski J. Roush

7. C. LaJoie TJ Puchyr

8. T. Reddick R. Childress

11. Denny Hamlin

12. Ryan Blaney

13. Chase Briscoe

14. David Ragan

15. Daniel Hemric

16. Chris Buescher

17. Kyle Busch

18. Martin Truex Jr.

19. Christopher Bell

20. Harrison Burton

21. Joey Logano

22. Bubba Wallace

23. William Byron

24. Justin Haley

25. Michael McDowell

26. Todd Gilliland

27. Cole Custer

28. Ty Dillion

29. Erik Jones

30. Kurt Busch

31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

32. Alex Bowman

33. Cody Ware

34. Landan Cassill

35. BJ Mcleod

36. Daniel Suarez

