NASCAR at Fontana: Weather forecast for WISE Power 400, will rain affect the race?

Sunday's Daytona 500 marked the official kick-off to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The motorsport spectacle is now headed to Fontana, California, for the Wise Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, February 27, for both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races.

With less than 48 hours until the event, many are wondering if the sudden change in weather will affect the race in case the day becomes rainy. In a recent tweet, NASCAR provided an update on the kick-off of Sunday's event stating:

“Back to racing this weekend at @AutoClubSpdwy. #NASCARReturns”

NASCAR does not allow any racing to continue in the rain when it comes to oval tracks, as part of its safety measures. Considering the two-mile Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, is a D-shaped oval track, rain is expected to affect the schedule of the race. Races in the rain stopped in 2008 after teams noticed their tire threads were eroding to become completely smooth. Considering the car’s speed when turning, this might be dangerous.

In 2020, most races were affected by rain, leading to some being postponed. The first race to be postponed that year was the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The race was scheduled to take place on February 22, but due to inclement weather, it was postponed until the next day, to be held after the Cup Series race.

Cameron Richardson @therichreport 2020 NASCAR Cup Series races affected by weather:



- Daytona 500 (postponed)

- Auto Club (slight delay)

- Darlington 2 (delay)

- Coke 600 (delay)

- Charlotte 2 (postponed + delay)

- Homestead (delayed 3x)

- Talladega (postponed + delay)

- Pocono 1 (delay)

Should this be the case at Fontana Auto Club Speedway, apart from the time being rescheduled, the event could also be postponed to another date.

NASCAR Wise Power 400 2022 season arrangements

Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Racing will mark the second race of the 2022 season. The event is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, February 27, at 3:30 pm ET.

Unlike the Daytona 500, Wise Power's 400 practice and qualifying race will happen on the same day. Both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series practice session as a qualifying race will take place on Saturday, February 26. After that, the green flag for the main event will drop on Sunday.

The recently concluded season openers at Daytona International Speedway saw a double Austin win in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 while Austin Hill won the Xfinity Beef. It’s what’s for Dinner. 300.

This year’s Wise Power 400 will see 36 entries without any open cars, with Alex Bowman defending the race win.

