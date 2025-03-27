"NASCAR founder rolling over in his grave": Fans react as 23XI and FRM fire back against NASCAR’s counterclaim

NASCAR filed a countersuit earlier this year against Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin co-owned team 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports over the antitrust allegations. The two teams have now come out and filed a motion to dismiss the counterclaim. Fans took to social media and reacted to the NASCAR teams’ retaliation.

NASCAR presented the new charter agreements last year in September 48 hours before the playoffs. 23XI and FRM were the only two teams who refused to sign the agreements, and used NASCAR for the revenue-sharing model, claiming the association and its owners are a monopoly.

NASCAR then filed a countersuit earlier this year against the two teams, and Michael Jordan’s manager Curtis Polk for violating the Antitrust laws. The two teams recently came out and opposed NASCAR’s counterclaim by filing a motion to dismiss.

Bob Pockrass uploaded 23XI and FRM’s retaliation and motion to dismiss on social media platform X, a part of which read,

“NASCAR's retaliatory counterclaim is an act of desperation that cannot withstand a motion to dismiss. It does not allege the facts necessary to state a claim."

The fans came out and responded to the motorsport reporter’s tweet, as they reacted to 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports' latest move.

“Bob NASCAR, founder of NASCAR, is rolling over in his grave right now,” wrote a fan in response to the teams’ motion to dismiss.

“High chance of success, courts generally don't like gamesmanship. especially when you are being obvious and blatant about it. Between nascar and their lawyer, someone is seriously not doing this right,” wrote another user

Another user wrote, “I mean the teams ain’t wrong. NASCAR kinda showed their hand with their threats.”

The antitrust suit prevented 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports from successfully taking over the charters put up for sale by Stewart-Haas Racing as the team was dissolved at the end of the season.

“I can't wait for the day that @NASCAR loses their *ss in this suit,” mentioned a fan.

“THESE ARE "THE DAYS OF OUR LIVES!”, tweeted a fan.

“anyone know the score or who is ahead in this game ? 🫤,” wrote a fan.

Some users claimed they lost track of who was ahead in the battle of suits and courts amid all the claims & counterclaims between NASCAR and the two teams.

23XI and Front Row Motorsports detailed why NASCAR teams deserve the injunction

NASCAR refused 23XI and FRM the opportunity to race as a chartered team following the suit but an injunction which came in December of 2024 forced the association to allow the two teams to continue participation in the championship as chartered teams. Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass published the teams' response on why they deserved the injunction. It read, (via FOX Sports)

“The charters provide the teams with much less revenue and less favorable terms than would prevail in a market unrestrained by NASCAR’s unlawful monopsony," the teams’ brief states. Teams do not have a fair opportunity to earn a return on their investments — tens of millions of dollars each year.”

The hearing date for the appeal is set for May 9 in the U.S. Court of Appeals. If the case goes to a trial, a trial date is set for December 1.

