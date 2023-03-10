NASCAR: Full schedule of Hendrick Motorsports for 2023 Xfinity Series

NASCAR Cup Series team Hendrick Motorsports have announced their Xfinity schedule for 2023. The #17 Chevrolet Camaro will be back on track after its debut in the previous season.

In a press release on March 8, the team announced that the #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet will enter four races in the ongoing Xfinity season. Besides Chase Elliott, other regular drivers will get a chance to drive in the junior series.

The #17 Chevy returns to the track on March 25 at the Circuit of the Americas, driven by William Byron. Its second appearance will be at Sonoma Raceway on June 10 with Kyle Larson behind the wheel.

Several weeks later, Alex Bowman gets his chance at Watkins Glen International on August 19. Larson will drive the car in its final outing at the Darlington Raceway on September 2.

Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, said:

"We learned a lot in 2022 and felt the extra seat time was valuable for our drivers, Bringing back the program was an easy decision, but we know competing at a high level in the Xfinity Series takes a big commitment. We’re going to throw everything we have at these four races. Winning with the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevy is the priority."

The #17 car failed to win a single race last year, coming close on two occasions. Although Xfinity entry provides the drivers extra track time, the team will hope to win races this year.

Veteran Crew Chiefs Greg Ives and Kevin Meendering will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series program.

Hendrick Motorsports keen on getting the NASCAR Xfinity series win

The #17 car entered four Xfinity races last season, marking Hendrick Motorsports' return to the NASCAR series since 2009. The team took two podiums last year at Road America and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The #17 car was competitive last year but failed to take the checkered flag. The team hopes to add more victories to its tally of 26 Xfinity Series wins.

Team owner Rick Hendrick said that the team is back to settle unfinished business:

"The team had strong results on the track, but we didn’t quite get to Victory Lane. Having unfinished business gives us extra motivation this season."

The primary reason for the team to compete in the junior series is so that its drivers can get extra laps on the road courses. Hendrick added that it was fun to bring back the #17 car, a nod to his scheme from his 2001 rookie season.

"Watching the No. 17 return to the track last year was very special. It was fun being back in the Xfinity Series and seeing a great return from our HendrickCars.com sponsorship."

The team tasted success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series when it ran the #5 car in the 2000s. With its return, the North Carolina team hopes to add to its glory.

